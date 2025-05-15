All Demonic Essence Leader locations in Doom The Dark Ages 

Demonic Essence is a vital element in Doom The Dark Ages, obtained by defeating Demonic Essence Leaders. It plays a key role in your progression, as the game heavily emphasizes health, armor, and ammo capacity. By collecting Demonic Essence, you can permanently increase the Slayer’s stats in these three areas, making your gameplay easier.

Each Leader's heart has a specific type of Demonic Essence that enhances either health, armor, or ammo capacity upon defeat.

This article will guide you through the locations of all Demonic Essence Leaders in Doom The Dark Ages.

Doom The Dark Ages: All Demonic Essence Leader locations

When you begin Doom The Dark Ages, your default health is 100, and your armor is 50. By collecting Demonic Essence related to health and armor, you can increase these stats; each respective Demonic Essence boosts the corresponding stat by 10 points.

There are 10 Health Demonic Essences and 10 Armor Essences available. Collecting all of them will raise your maximum health to 200 and your armor to 150.

As for ammo, the game features several weapons that use unique ammo types, including:

Shells

Spikes

Cells

Skulls

Reavers

Launchers

Ammo Demonic Essences are used to increase the capacity of these specific ammo types. There are 12 Ammo Demonic Essences in total, with two assigned to each ammo type. Collecting them will permanently boost the ammo's maximum capacity.

Breakdown of each Demonic Essence Leader for each stat in Doom The Dark Ages

Health Demonic Essence Leaders

Chapter 2: Hebeth - Armored Pinky Rider

Chapter 5: The Holy City of Aratum - Armored Pinky Rider

Chapter 7: Siege Part 2 - Armored Hell Knight

Chapter 9: Ancestral Forge - Armored Hell Knight

Chapter 10: The Forsaken Plains - Tyrant

Chapter 12: Sentinel Command Center - Armored Pinky Rider

Chapter 14: Spire of Nerathul - Tyrant

Chapter 15: City of Ry'uul - Agaddon Hunter

Chapter 19: Harbor of Souls - Komodo

Chapter 20: Reurrection - Revenant

Armor Demonic Essence Leaders

Chapter 4: Sentinel Barracks - Armored Mancubus

Chapter 6: Siege Part 1 - Armored Pinky Rider

Chapter 8: Abyssal Forest - Armored Pinky Rider

Chapter 10: the Forsaken plains - Armored Mancubus

Chapter 11: Hellbreaker - Armored Hell Knight

Chapter 13: From Beyond - Revenant

Chapter 15: City of Ry'uul - Armored Hell Knight

Chapter 16: The Kar'Thul Marshes - Agaddon Hunter

Chapter 18: Belly of the Beast - Acolyte

Chapter 20: Resurrection - Acolyte

Ammo Demonic Essence Leaders

Chapter 5: The Holy City of Aratum (Shell) - Armored Hell Knight

Chapter 6: Siege Part 1 (Spike) - Armored Mancubus

Chapter 9: Ancestral Forge (Cell) - Armored Mancubus

Chapter 10: The Forsaken Plains (Skull) - Revenant

Chapter 13: From Beyond (Reaver) - Armored Mancubus

Chapter 14: Spire of Nerathul (Launcher) - Revenant

Chapter 16: The Kar'Thul Marshes (Shell) - Armored Mancubus

Chapter 17: Temple of Lomarith (Spike) - Armored Pinky Rider

Chapter 17: Temple of Lomarith (Cell) - Revenant

Chapter 19: Harbor of Souls (Skull) - Armored Pinky Rider

Chapter 20: Resurrection (Reaver) - Komodo

Chapter 22: Reckoning (Launcher) - Tyrant

