All collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 4 (Sentinel Barracks)

Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 4, Sentinel Barracks, contains a total of three collectible items you can obtain while playing the mission. This mission takes place while the transdimensional barrier is taken down, and King Novik anticipates Prince Ahzrak’s motives. The Slayer must fight off demons from Hell in Cantoth of Argent D’Nur to protect the Sentinel Barracks.

Ad

This article will highlight all collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 4.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. This article contains locations of collectibles such as Toys, Weapon skins, and Codex only, and does not outline the location of any Resources of the mission.

How to find all collectibles in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 4

Here's a quick guide to find all collectibles in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 4:

Ad

Trending

1) Hell Knight Toy

After defeating the monster inside the Hallway, find a breakable part of the wall toward the exit. Break this with your shield to discover a secret area and head over to the platform through the stairs. A purple question mark will be visible, which will provide you with the first collectible in this mission.

First collectible location in Chapter 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Also read: Doom The Dark Ages ending explained

Ad

2) Accelerator Nightmare Weapon Skin

After exiting the Sentinel Barracks from the underground route, you will need to clear hordes of monsters and secure an area with a burning tree in the middle. Once the entire wave is destroyed, take the stairs on the left to get to an upper-level platform. A purple question mark will be available here, which you can collect to secure the Accelerator Nightmare skin.

Accelerator Nightmare weapon skin location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Read more: All Ruby locations in Doom The Dark Ages and where to find them

Ad

3) Sentinel Barracks Codex

Toward the end of the mission, cleanse the Sentinel Barracks once again and slaughter an entire wave of demons. A Sentinel Shrine will be present outside the final location where the chapter ends. Just before this Shrine, take a left and go up the stairs toward an open area. The Codex will be present at the end of this path and can be collected directly. This is the final collectible item in the Sentinel Barracks mission.

Ad

Sentinel Barracks Codex location in Chapter 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.