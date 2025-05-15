All collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 4 (Sentinel Barracks)

Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 4, Sentinel Barracks, contains a total of three collectible items you can obtain while playing the mission. This mission takes place while the transdimensional barrier is taken down, and King Novik anticipates Prince Ahzrak’s motives. The Slayer must fight off demons from Hell in Cantoth of Argent D’Nur to protect the Sentinel Barracks.
This article will highlight all collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 4.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. This article contains locations of collectibles such as Toys, Weapon skins, and Codex only, and does not outline the location of any Resources of the mission.
How to find all collectibles in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 4
Here's a quick guide to find all collectibles in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 4:
1) Hell Knight Toy
After defeating the monster inside the Hallway, find a breakable part of the wall toward the exit. Break this with your shield to discover a secret area and head over to the platform through the stairs. A purple question mark will be visible, which will provide you with the first collectible in this mission.
2) Accelerator Nightmare Weapon Skin
After exiting the Sentinel Barracks from the underground route, you will need to clear hordes of monsters and secure an area with a burning tree in the middle. Once the entire wave is destroyed, take the stairs on the left to get to an upper-level platform. A purple question mark will be available here, which you can collect to secure the Accelerator Nightmare skin.
3) Sentinel Barracks Codex
Toward the end of the mission, cleanse the Sentinel Barracks once again and slaughter an entire wave of demons. A Sentinel Shrine will be present outside the final location where the chapter ends. Just before this Shrine, take a left and go up the stairs toward an open area. The Codex will be present at the end of this path and can be collected directly. This is the final collectible item in the Sentinel Barracks mission.
