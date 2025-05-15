Doom The Dark Ages GPU driver error: Possible fixes and reasons

Doom The Dark Ages players might have encountered the GPU driver error while booting up the game. The issue pops up as soon as you try to launch the game, and requests that the system download and install the latest GPU driver to run the title. While there is the option to ignore this dialogue box entirely and simply select the play option, this might stop the game from booting up.

Ad

This article will highlight the Doom The Dark Ages GPU driver error and its possible fixes.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and may not work in all cases.

How to potentially fix the Doom The Dark Ages GPU driver error

Here are a few workarounds that you can try to potentially fix the Doom The Dark Ages GPU driver error:

Ad

Trending

1) Check for a new GPU driver update

You can use the applications provided by the developers of the GPU to keep track of the latest drivers. Open the software and check if a newer version is available. Download and install it to ensure you have the most recent driver running on your system and possibly avoid the GPU driver error.

You can also choose to check the official website of the GPU developer for the latest drivers. You would need to navigate to their driver section for this. You can also contact the support team to receive assistance.

Ad

2) Run the game on dedicated GPU

Make sure that your system is running the game on the dedicated GPU and not on an integrated one. The game itself is quite heavy and can be too demanding for an Integrated GPU to run with stability. This can also cause the game to crash and lead to the GPU driver error.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Doom The Dark Ages 'Belly of the Beast' mission walkthrough

3) Check background tasks

Open Task Manager on your PC to check if the GPU is being used by other background applications. The game might require a lot of resources during the launch and overall run time. The absence of which can cause it to run into problems. Close any GPU-intensive activities on your system and attempt to re-launch the game after a fresh restart.

Ad

4) Restart your PC

After installing the latest drivers, the game may still come up with the same GPU error box. You may need to restart the PC for the drivers to be properly installed and detected. This can potentially help the game run without encountering any issues.

5) Clean reinstall

If none of the other steps work, you may need to uninstall and reinstall the GPU driver. This is a fairly risky task, and it is recommended that you follow a proper guide while attempting this.

Ad

A clean reinstall of the GPU driver can help your system potentially get rid of any underlying problems and run the software properly. This may be able to solve the Doom The Dark Ages GPU driver error..

Possible reasons

Doom The Dark Ages launched very recently, and the title might have some problems with GPU driver compatibility. Since the error dialogue box is quite clear that this is a GPU driver error, the problem could lie with the game or could be occurring locally on the system.

Ad

The developers are likely already aware of this issue and may deploy a patch to fix the problem. Fans can also follow the official Bethesda X page for the latest information about any fixes or game patches.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.