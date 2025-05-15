Doom The Dark Ages 'City of Ry' uul' mission walkthrough (Chapter 15)

Doom The Dark Ages 'City of Ry' uul' mission starts with a cutscene of the protagonist flying through a portal on the back of the Old One. After exiting the portal, the Slayer is underwater and needs to swim through a large opening to head to the surface. The mission length is comparatively shorter than other chapters and takes place in a different dimension.
This article will highlight the complete Doom The Dark Ages 'City of Ry' uul' mission walkthrough.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
How to complete Doom The Dark Ages 'City of Ry' uul' mission
Here are the objectives that you need to complete in Doom The Dark Ages 'City of Ry' uul' mission:
Find Thira
- Activate the Portal
- Pass through the Gate
1) Activate the Portal
Upon reaching the surface after a long swim, interact with a mystical console. The elevator will automatically take you to an upper floor, and a cutscene is triggered, showcasing a large door with an activation slot in front.
Follow the objective marker and fight off monsters on the way to get to the mission area. Use your shield to jump through loops to get to different platforms, as they have large gaps in between. Interact with the Cosmic Eye to match the gap between the outlines with the distant eye structure on the opposite side. Once this is done, shatter it with your shield to open the locked gate.
Use the tunnels to swim through obstacles or locked paths and follow the quest marker. Interact with the totem present at the center of the room to secure the Dreadmace weapon. This melee weapon has a cleaving effect that can damage targeted enemies and others near it. Dreadmace can also refill ammo for guns when landing a hit. However, the strike recharge takes time and cannot be spammed.
Defeat all monsters after acquiring the new melee weapon to gain the next objective markers. Navigate through the region and strike the Blue Sigil with the shield to raise the platform. Climb up behind and use the Cosmic Eye console to open the locked gate.
In the next stage, enter the tunnel by climbing up the pillar and then destroy the Breakable Metal Cross to drop the large block on the floor. Then, push the block to the side of the room and use the Blue Sigil to activate the second pillar. Use these as stepping stones to climb up and reach the next area.
A mystical console will be present at the center of a platform. Interact with it to activate the elevator and move to an upper floor. After defeating a few monsters, climb up walls and follow the marker through a narrow path. A jump boost point will be on the path that can be activated by throwing your shield on the Blue Sigil present on the side. Use it to get to the next platform.
A Cosmic Eye will be present on the last platform. Match its gap with the door that was shown in the first cutscene, present below, and break it. This will unlock the door and activate the required portal.
You can also find a Wraithstone on the side, floating within the hands of a statue on the side of the Cosmic Eye. Simply interact with it to secure the item.
2) Pass through the Gate
A horde of enemies will spawn near the newly unlocked portal. Defeat them to be able to get through the gate. Use the charged Dreadmace hit on larger monsters to secure quick kills and restore ammo for your weapons. Once the wave is eliminated, the objective marker will reappear on the large gate and direct you to enter through the portal.
Entering through the portal will immediately mark Doom The Dark Ages 'City of Ry' uul' mission as completed.
