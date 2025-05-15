Doom The Dark Ages 'Sentinel Command Station' mission walkthrough (Chapter 12)

Doom The Dark Ages 'Sentinel Command Station' mission takes place after Prince Ahzrak escapes the Main Castle, and the protagonist returns to the headquarters through a portal. The scene shifts to an elevator, which takes you to a hallway. The entire mission takes place inside the headquarters as demons infiltrate certain areas and need to be eliminated. A warning is issued about the attack on the Sentinel Station.

This article will highlight the complete Doom The Dark Ages 'Sentinel Command Station' mission walkthrough.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to complete Doom The Dark Ages 'Sentinel Command Station' mission

Here are the objectives that you need to accomplish in Doom The Dark Ages 'Sentinel Command Station' mission:

Defend the Command Station

Find a Way Out

Get ot Serrat

Find the Hangar Key Card

Unlock the Hangar

1) Find a Way Out

The stage begins with you trapped inside a spacious room with different doors. Access to these doors is disabled, so find a different route to get to the main battle inside the station.

Find a hatch opening on the left side of this area, which will lead you to a hallway filled with pipes and shafts. Once inside, follow the objective marker on the screen to reach the next area. Drop down from the broken floor in the hallway. The routes are limited, so it is quite easy to navigate to the correct spot. Moreover, there are no enemies in this region.

The elevator takes you up to the main station floor before the attack begins (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Also read: When does Doom the Dark Ages take place?

Exiting the hallway, you will be greeted with a small number of enemies along the path. These are lesser demons and can be killed without much effort.

2) Get to Serrat

The entire Sentinel Command Station is under siege, go forward and reach Serrat. The objective marker will guide you on the proper route. You can also check the map to look for hidden corners and loot. Once near the first marker, drop down into the command station area. Move toward the hologram and take a left to break open another hatch; slay a few enemies in this area as well.

Interacting with consoles opens new doors in the station (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Get to the next quest marker and defend against incoming projectiles. Drop down to the lower level and fight off a whole horde of demons. Once the area is cleared, move on to the next phase and interact with a console. This will cause another wave of monsters to spawn close to you. Defeat them and move ahead to eliminate the casters using a demonic circle spell on the floor. Once this is done, interact with another console present in the same room.

3) Find the Hangar Key Card

Follow the objective marker on the screen and climb up to another open hatch. This will lead you to the next room, where you unlock and equip the Ravager weapon. Get into combat after this and defeat another wave of monsters. A door will open up once the stage is cleared and all enemies are eliminated.

The Ravager is a powerful weapon but hinders movement speed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Go toward the marker shown on your screen and interact with another console to open another door. The marker will shift to a new position and can be used to navigate to the next part of the mission. It will lead you to an elevator that takes you to an upper floor. Climb up from the wall and swing across the wide gap to reach the next wave of enemies.

Read more: Is Doom The Dark Ages Premium Edition worth buying?

Take down another group of spellcasters using a demonic circle on the ground present just forward of the newly opened gate. Get to the objective marker and interact with a fallen soldier to retrieve the Hangar Key Card.

4) Unlock the Hangar

Once the Yellow Key Card is secured, get to the Hangar area itself. Follow the markers once again to reach the mission area. You will need to drop down from a broken hatch and obtain the Auto Turret Shield Rune. Move on through the lower floors and defeat any monsters on the way.

The Yellow Key Card can be found on the body of a fallen Sentinel soldier (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Clear out the area and use the jump boost to reach the upper floor. During the jump, you can lock on to one of the breakable hatches on the side and enter another pipe-filled hallway. After exiting the hallway, need to clear out an area where you can obtain a Secret Key. You can unlock the Purple locked door with this key and fight off a demon to unlock the statue holding a Wraithstone.

Read more: How to get Discord x Doom: The Dark Ages Shield Saw Decoration for free

Drop down from the jump boost hatch and backtrack toward the quest marker. After clearing out another wave of monsters, go through and unlock a Yellow Door that requires the Key Card. Walking into the Hangar will mark the entire Doom The Dark Ages 'Sentinel Command Station' mission as completed.

