Doom The Dark Ages 'Harbor of Souls' mission walkthrough (Chapter 19)

Doom The Dark Ages' Harbor of Souls mission witnesses what can be seen as the death of the Doom Slayer. But for someone as powerful as him, death is not the end. Ahzrak defeats and imprisons him after taking Commander Thira's powers for himself. This helps him become stronger as he transforms into a powerful being.

However, the Doom Slayer manages to escape only to fall into a toxic pit that melts his skin. When he awakens, he looks as if he is undead but not ready to rest just yet. This article will take you through Chapter 19 of Doom The Dark Ages.

Doom The Dark Ages Harbor of Souls Walkthrough: Chapter 19

Here are the objectives of the chapter that you need to see through in order to proceed in Doom The Dark Ages:

Return to the Mortal Plane

Steal the Barge

You wake up surrounded by demons. Quickly get the Berserk power up in front of you and dispose of all enemies in sight. Once you finish them all, the barriers around you will drop, allowing you access to your next objective point. You're in a pit, it's time to get out.

Flip the switch

Flipping the switch in the pit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

In order to get out of the pit in Doom The Dark Ages, you need to flip a switch on the upper levels of the pit. Once the barriers drop, you will be able to notice a breakable chain, smash it with your shield, and a large block will fall to the ground.

Then use the elevator to get to an upper level. You'll encounter an invisible demon here. Defeat the creature and drop down. You'll find yourself directly behind the large block, hit it, and it'll get boosted forward. Now you have a platform to climb to your objective, i.e., the switch.

Climb up and flip the switch. The pit will begin filling with blood. Once it's filled, you'll be able to swim upwards and out of the area.

Find the Blue Skull totem

Blue Skull totem in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

You will now need two skulls, the Blue and the Red, to get to your final position in Doom The Dark Ages in Chapter 19. Once you're out of the pit, quickly follow the path towards your next objectives. The markers will lead you to a closed-off space where you'll have to activate an elevator with the help of the Blue Skull.

You'll come across large spires in this area, break them, and a cannon trap will greet you. Use your shield to avoid damage as you quickly move towards the cannon. Use the cover from the areas on your left and right.

Destroy the cannon and with a couple of monsters, then move forward and take a right to get boosted to the platform on the other end. Destroy the demons you come across to get access to the doorway protected by the barrier.

Move towards the next objective marker in Harbor of Souls in Doom The Dark Ages. Once again, a cannon trap will find you; avoid it and break the spires in front of you to make way. Yet again, defeat the demons to unlock the areas ahead. Keep moving towards the objective marker, defeating anything in the way.

Blue Skull elevator (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

This will lead you to the Blue Skull totem. Take it and return to the building with the elevator and use it to get to the upper level.

Find the Red Skull totem

Red Skull totem in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Once you surface, take down all the demons and follow the objective marker leading you towards the right side of the massive skull structure in the middle. Defeat the demons here to unlock the gate in Doom The Dark Ages. Next, follow the objective marker and perform a Shield Recall jump to get to the floating platform.

Following the marker now will lead you to a battle, get the Berserk power up, and destroy anyone in your path. This will allow you access to the Sentinel Shrine close by, where you can purchase upgrades. Once this is done, move towards the objective once again.

You'll have to leap to another platform and then Shield Charge through a wall to reveal a gear cog. Use your shield here to activate a platform that rises upwards. Ride the platform to the top and destroy all creatures. Once again, do a Shield Recall Jump and run towards the marker. You'll find the Red Skull here. You can use another rising platform close by to obtain a Wraithstone.

Get to the Barge

The Boss fight in Harbor of Souls (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Move towards the next objective markers in this chapter of Doom The Dark Ages. You will encounter scores of demons and a Sentinel Shrine. Defeat the demons to keep unlocking your path forward, and use the Sentinel Shrine to get a desired upgrade.

Eventually, you'll reach the pier to the Barge, and a short cutscene will be played. As soon as you climb onto the Barge, you'll be forced into a boss fight. Defeat the army of demons to disable the boss's shields and then take the Leader down. Follow the objective marker, and the final cutscene will signal the end of Harbor of Souls in Doom The Dark Ages.

