How to upgrade weapons in Doom The Dark Ages

While the raw firepower of weapons in Doom The Dark Ages is capable enough to crush demons, the upgrade makes them even deadly and invincible. Some guns, or even melee, require certain buffs to progress in the game's late stage. Upgrades don’t just boost weapon firepower, they add unique effects that are great for killing swarms of enemies.
This article show how you can upgrade guns in Doom The Dark Ages.
How can you upgrade weapons in Doom The Dark Ages?
You can upgrade your weapons by interacting with the Sentinel Shrine, which can be found in specific locations of each chapter of the game. These shrines are marked on the Automap in green and have a temple-like shape, featuring three figures, one of which carries a green glowing fire as showcased in the image below. To fine-tune weapons, locate a Shrine and interact with it.
You will first encounter a Sentinel Shrine in Chapter 2, after entering the weapon facility of Hebeth. Upgrading a weapon will cost you one of three resources: Ruby, Wraithstone, or Gold. Each weapon primarily has three tiers of upgrades: the first tier requires Gold, the second tier requires Ruby, and the final tier requires Wraithstone.
You can find Wraithstone and Ruby in some secret areas of the map, while Gold is more commonly spawned and scattered around the map. For instance, during the exploration of the Ancestral Forge mission, locate a Wraithstone between two wolf statues. In addition to firearms, improve your Shield and melee using the Sentinel Shrine.
However, this game doesn't allow you to directly tune your weapons unless there are any available, which you can see when interacting with the Sentinel Shrine. Thankfully, you can use the same Sentinel Shrine more than once throughout your gameplay.
As you progress through the chapters, these Shrines will become invaluable assets, allowing you to fine-tune some of the deadly weapons to counter the toughest bosses like Ahzrakh.
