How to unlock Shield Runes in Doom The Dark Ages

In Doom The Dark Ages, Shield Runes are special abilities you can unlock as you progress through the chapters. There are four Shield Runes to unlock, each having its own effects and benefits against the demons. These abilities are associated with the Slayer’s shield and can be further upgraded by interacting with the Sentinel Shrine. Each Rune primarily has three upgrade stages, which require resources, like Ruby, Wraithstone, and Gold.

This article guides you on unlocking Shield Runes in Doom The Dark Ages.

Where to find Shield Runes in Doom The Dark Ages

You will unlock Shield Runes when you enter Chapter 9, Ancestral Forge. The mission begins with a cut scene showcasing Commander Thira and Slayer. Thira uses her power to activate a giant heart, while Slayer places his Shield on a machine, which eventually grants the first Shield Rune.

Getting the Auto Turret Rune (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Initially, you will receive the Ground Fissure Rune, and as you progress through the game, you can unlock more Runes in the later chapters. The title features four Shield Runes: Ground Fissure, Holy Swarm, Auto Turret, and Heaven Splitter. Below is how they work and all the abilities each Shield Rune has:

Upgrade Runes by interacting with the Sentinel Shrine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Ground Fissure: This is the first Shield Rune that you will unlock from the Ancestral Forge mission. Ground Fissure mainly activates with Parrying Hell Surge Projectiles and creates a linear, damaging ground strikes that interrupt demons.

Holy Swarm: You can unlock Holy Swarm during Chapter 11, in the Hellbreaker mission. This Rune allows you to parry Hellsurge projectiles, releasing some daggers that automatically seek out nearby demons.

Auto Turret: You can unlock Auto Turret in the Sentinel Command Station mission. This Rune activates a shoulder-mounted auto turret that targets demons close to you for a short time. It automatically selects the nearest targets based on where you aiming.

Heaven Splitter: You can unlock the Heaven Splitter in Chapter 14, during the Spire of Nerathul mission. This Rune transforms projectiles into lightning energy that explodes upon contact with a demon, stunning them instantly.

