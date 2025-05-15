Doom The Dark Ages 'Hellbreaker' mission walkthrough (Chapter 11)

Doom The Dark Ages 'Hellbreaker' mission starts with the protagonist entering the Atlan and plugging in the retrieved Atlan Core. The machine rumbles and starts rebooting after being powered up, as you are situated in the pilot’s chair with a set of controls in front. The HUD quickly shifts and provides a bird’s eye view from the perspective of the Atlan while walking toward a fortress.

This article will highlight the full walkthrough for Doom The Dark Ages 'Hellbreaker' mission.

How to complete Doom The Dark Ages 'Hellbreaker' mission

Here are the objectives that you need to complete in Doom The Dark Ages 'Hellbreaker' mission:

Kill Ahzrak

Reach Ahzrak’s Castle

Open the Castle Gate

1) Reach Ahzrak’s Castle

With the Atlan powered on, you need to take control of the massive machine and march toward the castle. The game will prompt you on the path you need to take and various breakable obstacles along the route. The combat around this stage is against equally large monsters that have shields.

Fighting off large monsters in the Atlan (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

The first flurry of attacks you initiate should be focused on breaking their defenses. After their shields break, you can take them down pretty easily with basic attack combos. The routes may appear to be blocked by bridges, but those can be broken with the Atlan by simply walking over.

You will be able to equip a massive weapon from the center of the battlefield. This can fire out powerful shotgun-like shots. Whenever you perform a perfect dodge in the Atlan, the weapon is supercharged and fires out more lethal rounds. After defeating a few of the titan-sized demons, you can move on to the next door.

Once the bridge is crossed, the Atlan comes to a halt, and you exit the machine to walk the path on your own.

2) Open the Castle Gate

The path to the main gate is filled with enemies. Fortunately, there is a Sentinel Shrine at the start of the road where you can get necessary upgrades. While fighting the hordes, it is best to rely on the shield and reflect as much damage as possible. Conserving resources is important at this stage since the gate is quite far and will have you fighting various monsters for a long time.

Destroy two Breakable Metal Crosses to open the main Castle Gate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Follow the quest marker after clearing out each area. The path will eventually lead you to the front of the Castle Gate. Once the final arena is cleansed of all demonic creatures, you will need to destroy a total of two Breakable Metal Crosses. This will trigger a cutscene showing the main gates coming down and opening the entrance to Prince Ahzrak’s Castle.

Head inside and collect all the loot while passing through the hallways. Make your way to the objective marker to reach.

The final part of this mission will showcase a large projection of Prince Ahzrak inside the Castle. However, the antagonist is not present inside, so you will need to fight another large horde of monsters. This battle can be a bit difficult as larger minions take the stage and simultaneously launch attacks. It is best to move out of the middle and isolate fights.

Prince Ahzrak's projection inside the main Castle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

After all the monsters are defeated, Commander Thira will open up a portal inside the Castle for you to exit safely. This marks the end of Doom The Dark Ages 'Hellbreaker' mission.

