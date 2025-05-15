Doom The Dark Ages 'Belly of the Beast' mission walkthrough "Chapter 18'

Doom The Dark Ages 'Belly of the Beast' mission, which marks Chapter 18, is quite tough. The combat in this mission is challenging, requiring players to be patient, observant, and also, headstrong. The mission begins with trying to escape the beast that swallows you up in the previous chapter, and as you progress through it, you remain just a few steps away from the game's finale.

This article will provide you with a detailed walkthrough on the Doom The Dark Ages 'Belly of the Beast' mission. Read below to know more.

A step-by-step guide to complete Doom The Dark Ages 'Belly of the Beast' mission

In the previous chapter, a massive beast swallows you whole as you try to find a layout for the Temple of Lomarith. You start the newest chapter in the belly of the beast. Your vitals are stable, and now, you must journey onward to find an escape.

Clearing the first barrier

Clearing the first barrier using shield bash (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

As you start your journey in the beast's belly, you only have one path to follow. Take this route. You will be met with resistance. Eliminate lower-tier demons, and continue forward. You will come across a barrier. Use your shield bash to go through it.

Destroy the organ - Part 1

Destroying one of the beast's organ in Doom The Dark Ages 'Belly of the Beast' mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

As you head onwards, you will come across a major chasm, and there, you will find one of the beast's organs. Your objective is to destroy it.

Now, while the objective is straightforward, getting it done is really not. You will be met with a massive horde. Demons will swarm you from every direction, and you have to fight your way through them.

Once you emerge victorious out of the chaos, head towards the green-glowing organ. Interact with it to destroy it.

Destroy the organ - Part 2

Head to the next chamber by following the objective mark. When you reach there, you'll once again have to fight a sizeable horde. Upon killing them, look towards the ceiling to locate a glowing blue icon. Throw your shield to interact with it.

Throw your shield on these two glowing spots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

When you do so, it will move a major block and unveil an area where you can wedge your shield and jump up. Proceed to recall your shield and throw it at the green-glowing area adjacent to the blue icon. Now, use the recall button to reach the platform.

Once you're up there, scale up to the next platform and follow the objective marker. Clear out the demons in the area, and you'll find another one of these glowing green organ parts at the designated objective marker. Interact with it to successfully destroy it.

Second part of the organ in The Dark Ages 'Belly of the Beast' mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Destroy the organ - Part 3

Drop down to the bottom-most platform and follow the yellow objective marker. You'll first come across a destructible barrier. Proceed to bash through it using your shield.

This phase of finding and destroying the organ is linear. The objective is clearly marked, however, the most difficult part is surviving the horror show that you are about to stumble upon.

The third part of the organ Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

This area of the beast is heavily guarded. Extremely powerful demons, and worse, a plethora of lower-tier demons, are constantly keeping guard of the organ. You have to try your best to survive against them and emerge victorious. If you can do that, the organ part will be quite easily accessible to you, and you can interact with it to destroy it.

Destroy the organ - Part 4

Now, you're approaching the final phase of the objective. Follow the marker to reach your destination. You have to cross a chasm. You'll find a prompt to throw your shield, and then you can use it to leap across the gorge.

Throw your shield in the green highlighted area (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Once you clear this chasm, you can interact with the primary organ which will be infront of you. Upon interacting, the Slayer will crush the organ, and you can now find a way to escape.

After triggering a short cutscene, you'll find a destructible barrier in front of you. Bash against it to break free and emerge out of the demon in Doom The Dark Ages 'Belly of the Beast' mission.

Reach the temple

Final battle of the mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Clear out the entire area and reach the designated location. You will be met with one last round of extremely tough combat. Survive through this, and you will have succesfully completed Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 18.

That's everything that you need to know about completing Chapter 18: Belly of the Beast in Doom The Dark Ages. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section

