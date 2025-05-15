Doom The Dark Ages 'Ressurection' mission walkthrough (Chapter 20)

The Doom Slayer returns to the realm of the living in Doom The Dark Ages after stealing the barge from the depths of hell. The Sentinel Monks bring him back to life with their dark blood ritual, and now the legions of hell must face the wrath of the Slayer. In Chapter 20, Resurrection, you have fewer technical objectives, and it's more so about taking fights head-on with bosses.

This article will go over Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 20, Resurrection, and how you can go through it, focusing on the main objective. This mission comes after Chapter 19, Harbor of Souls.

Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 20 walkthrough: Resurrection

Chapter 20 in Doom The Dark Ages is all about taking big fights and wreaking havoc on the legions of hell. Here are the primary objectives of the mission:

Punish The Guilty

Destroy three Siege Towers

Reach Serrat

Kill Bishop Kreed

Invade Kreed's Ship

As soon as the mission starts, you will come across a Sentinel Shrine, quickly pick up a desired upgrade from it, and move straight into the battlefield.

Destroy three Siege Towers

First Siege Tower mini-boss in Resurrection (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Three mini-bosses protect one Siege Tower each. You must destroy the bosses, and the towers will come apart on their own. As soon as you enter the battlefield, you'll face the first Leader.

Defeat the mini-boss's forces to break morale and bring down its shields. Then, take the fight to the boss and tear him apart. As usual, the army and the boss will have two separate health bars.

Move on to the second location by following the objective marker. You will come across a closed-off region in Doom The Dark Ages where you must trigger a fight to open up the barriers. Smash through a tree and fight the demons that spawn to clear the barriers.

The objective marker will lead you to the next threat. This time, the demon guarding the second Siege Tower is not as strong and therefore does not come with a massive health bar.

Second Tower in Resurrection (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

As usual, defeat the demon to destroy the second Siege Tower in Resurrection in Doom The Dark Ages. Finally, move towards the objective point to reach the third Siege Tower, take down all the demons here, and then you're free to move on to the final stage of this mission.

Reach Serrat and Mount the Dragon

Dragon in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Reach Serrat by following the movement of the objective point in Doom The Dark Ages. Once you're there, you will find your Cyber Dragon waiting for you. Mount it and get ready to chase down Kreed Maykr's ship.

Fly the Dragon through the tunnels. You'll be faced with cannons, which you must destroy, and then you can chase down a jet from Kreed's ship. Once you reach the ship, its defences will engage you in a firefight, dodge attacks as often as possible, and destroy the weapons to land on the ship.

Once the Slayer lands on Kreed's ship in Doom The Dark Ages, you come closer to the final boss fight.

Kill Kreed Maykr

Kreed Maykr realizes he's in trouble (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Move through the ship to defeat the few demons that stand in your way. This will eventually bring you face-to-face with Kreed, triggering the final battle of Resurrection.

Kreed attacks you in almost circular patterns, moving left to right. He will drop smaller demons and turrets, which you must deal with instantly to avoid getting overwhelmed. Kreed will also use ground-based attacks, but you can dodge these with much ease. Keep shooting at him when he has his shields down, and protect against explosive attacks with your own shield.

Battle 2 with the Kreed Maykr

Final battle against Kreed Maykr (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

After being defeated once, Kreed Maykr begs for mercy. However, the Doom Slayer has none to give. Desperately, the boss shows his real form, triggering the second and final battle in this chapter of Doom The Dark Ages.

Kreed Maykr still attacks you with ground-based attacks while erecting walls around you. However, in a moment, these fall, and he strikes with deadly precision. Your shield will be your best friend during this second fight.

He will spawn turrets and soldiers much faster. Keep striking him as rapidly as possible. When he has his shields up, you must focus on dodging attacks and getting health boxes from the area. Once the shield goes down, shoot him again until his health bar depletes.

Kreed Maykr tells the Doom Slayer that Ahzrak is keeping Commander Thira prisoner and that his power would die if Commander Thira is killed. The Slayer then proceeds to kill Kreed, ending the chapter.

