There are a total of six collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 7. Titled Siege Part 2, this mission finds the Slayer falling back to the Teroth, the Sentinel Stronghold, where Ahzrak and his forces have attacked. The latest entry into the DOOM franchise, The Dark Ages, features various items that players can acquire in the majority of the chapter. These items are mainly categorized into resources and collectibles, among which we will focus on the latter for Siege - Part 2.
This article will guide you through all collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 7.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective. Collectible items include Demonic Essences, Codex Entries, Life Sigils, and Collectible Toys. Resources like Gold, Ruby or Wraithstone are not covered under this guide.
Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 7: All collectible locations
There is one Demonic Essence, one Codex Entry, one Collectible Toy, and three Life Sigils found in Siege Part 2. Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 7 is relatively straightforward, with most demonic encounters occurring in closed quarters. We will cover all the items as they become available while progressing in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 7.
1) Life Sigil #1
After having killed the Titan that destroyed Teroth's wall, leave the turret and head left towards the end of the courtyard. Climb up and break open a wall to find yourself in a room with a metal cube that you can move and an ambushing Mancubus. Take it down and move the box away to find a breakable wall that houses the first Life Sigil and another ambushing demon.
2) Collectible Toy #1 - Pinky Rider
After having progressed to the other side of the courtyard and taking a large horde down, head to the eastern wall from your entry point and climb up. Break the metal cross to bring down a climbable wall. Get on top and look right behind you to find a rafter with a breakable wall. Jump towards it and head left, and then down as the path follows to find another small climbable wall. Enter to find a secret room, head left and up to get the Pink Rider toy.
3) Life Sigil #2
After having progressed further along the chapter into a room with an elevated middle section (following two consecutive courtyard battles), clear the room of any demons and head to the leftmost section of the area. You will find a breakable wall, which unlocks your second Life Sigil.
4) Codex #1 - Siege Part 2
After having acquired the Purple Key at the top of the building, jump down to find two doors, one small and one large, that require the key to enter. Head to the smaller one with the demonic design. Get inside and turn left to take down two demons and acquire the Codex Entry.
5) Life Sigil #3
After having exited a ship and following the second primary objective of the chapter, you will come across a small horde of demons and a climbable block with a broken wall at the very back. Enter to find a metal cross you can break with your shield. After doing so, head out and turn right to find your third Life Sigil.
6) Demonic Essence #1
Following your third Life Sigil, head up towards the base where you first landed in Chapter 6 - Siege Part 1 to find a massive horde waiting for you. Take them all out to spawn the demonic leader, who will reward you with increased Maximum Health.
