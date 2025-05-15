All collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 1 (Village of Khalim)

There are eight collectible locations that you can find in the Village of Khalim of Doom The Dark Ages. These special items can be found in various secret areas in every chapter of the game. While they are not directly associated with your mission objectives, collecting them will increase your chapter completion percentage. The collectibles include Life Sigils, Codex entries, Toys, and even some weapon skins that you can equip in the game.

This article highlights all the locations where you will find collectibles in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 1 (Village of Khalim).

How to find all collectibles in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 1 (Village of Khalim)

All Life Sigils collectible locations in Chapter 1 (Village of Khalim)

Life Sigil # 1

After you start the chapter and complete the initial objectives, you will encounter your first weapon drop, where you will receive the Power Gauntlet. After taking that weapon, move forward, and you will reach an area filled with some demons. There, you will be tasked to perform three successful combos using the Power Gauntlet. If done correctly, a blocked gate will open.

First Life Sigil from Village of Khalim (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Go through that gate, and you will come across a room with flames on the ground. Once inside, turn left to find a wooden wall blocking your path. Use a Shield Charge to break down this wall, and you will discover the first Life Sigil on your left.

Life Sigil # 2

This Life Sigil is located in a hidden area within a cave. After you are tasked with destroying three Demonic Portals, you will come across a large combat area and a large tomb with some letters engraved. From there, you will find a pad to jump down and reach the ground. Once there, head straight after taking the weapon drop, and you will encounter quite a few demons.

The second one is located inside a hidden cave (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Kill all the demons, and a gate will open, leading to a cave with a railway line. Navigate through this cave, facing more demons along the way. Once you have eliminated them, a barrier will be lifted, granting you access to another area. Eliminate the demons here as well, and a metal gate will open, revealing the second Life Sigil.

Life Sigil # 3

After you fulfil the “Destroy the Demonic Portals” objective, head to the opposite side of the mountain. Once there, go to the back side of the mountain, and you will find a Secret Key to access all secret doors.

A still of Life Sigil collectible from Village of Khalim (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Jump onto the ground and you will find another similar cave. Go inside that by following the yellow marker to reach an open area. On your left, you will spot a secret door where you will find the last Life Sigil.

All collectible Toys locations in Chapter 1 (Village of Khalim)

Imp Toy location

Blue Key to access a secret gate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

While chasing the Blue Key objective, you will come across an area where witches are conducting rituals in front of a demonic idol. There you will find a Blue key on the neck of a demon corpse.

A still of Imp Toy collectible from the Village of Khalim mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

After obtaining the key, you will notice a blocked wooden barrier marked in green, which you can break with your shield to exit. Once you exit the room, locate a gate symbolized by the blue key and enter it to find the Imp Toy.

Soldier Toy location

Soldier Toy can be found inside a hidden cave (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

After collecting the second Life Sigil, make your way towards the edge of the mountain as shown in the map below. Look down and drop to reach a hidden cave that has resources along the path. Go ahead, and you will find the “Soldier Toy.”

Map location to find the Soldier Toy collectible (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

All collectible Codex collectible locations in Chapter 1 (Village of Khalim)

Doom Slayer Codex location

A still of Doom Slayer Codex (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

After receiving the task to destroy the Demonic Portal, you will arrive at an area where you will find a big tomb with some letters engraved. From there, look for a wall with a claw mark that you can climb to reach the upper section. Once at the top, turn left to find the Doom Slayer Codex.

Also read: Doom The Dark Ages 'Abyssal Forest' mission walkthrough (Chapter 8)

Village of Khalim Codex location

Village of Khalim Codex collectible found at the top of a mountain (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

While chasing the “Defend the Beach” objective, you will enter an open area as shown in the image below. From there, go straight following the yellow marker, and you will eventually come across an area where you will see a claw-marked wall to climb and reach the upper section. Go to the upper area, and there you will find the Codex “Village of Khalim.”

Map location to reach the Village of Khalim Codex (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Nightmare Combat Shotgun Skin location

After collecting the Village of Khalim Codex, drop down and go straight until you encounter a long flag adjacent to a secret cave. Go inside the cave, which leads to another area filled with Sentinel armies. Exit this area and continue straight to find a narrow passage. This area is opposite the fourth Portal location. As you cross the area, you will reach the edge of a cliff.

A still of Nightmare Combat Shotgun Skin (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Carefully jump down to the ground, where you will find another secret cave. Inside that cave, you will find the weapon skin. Note that this skin is initially inaccessible, and you are required to kill all the demons that spawn there to get access to the Nightmare Combat Shotgun Skin.

