Doom The Dark Ages Reckoning mission walkthrough (Chapter 22)

Reckoning is the final mission in Doom The Dark Ages, and it is quite challenging to complete. Following Final Battle, Ahzrak somehow manages to retreat to Hell, while Slayer joins the Sentinels in an effort to end the demon's reign once and for all.

Reckoning starts with a cutscene depicting the Sentinel army preparing to transport themselves into Hell to battle the demons. Commander Thira uses her power to open a portal leading to Hell, and once they all pass through, the mission officially begins.

This article provides a walkthrough of the Reckoning mission in Doom The Dark Ages.

Doom The Dark Ages: Reckoning mission walkthrough

Here are the main objectives you must fulfill to accomplish the Reckoning mission in Doom The Dark Ages:

Clear the Temple Grounds

Enter the Lower Keep

Exit the Lower Keep

Board Ahzrak’s ship

Destroy Ahzrak

1) Clear the Temple Grounds

Temple Grounds area from Reckoning mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

After the cutscene ends, move straight ahead until you reach an open area where numerous demons await. Use a powerful weapon to eliminate them all.

Once cleared, you will receive a notification confirming the completion of your first objective.

2) Enter the Lower Keep

After finishing the first objective, continue following the yellow marker past the Sentinel Shrine on your right. You will encounter a wall marked with claw marks. Jump onto it to reach the upper area. Once there, turn left to find a box with a green circular mark, as shown in the image below.

Bash this box to make a path and climb up (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Strike the box with your shield to lower a gate and climb up to the upper section. You'll notice a large broken section of the ground. Drop down through the hole to enter another room, where you will find a skull lever. Pull the lever to unlock a gate, but there will be another box in your way. Strike it as before to attach it to the nearby wall.

Pull the lever to open a locked gate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Approach the box, and you will notice some claw marks, indicating a climbable path leading to another section of the temple.

Jump down, and you will arrive at the Temple's Main Entrance. Be prepared for an immediate battle, as several demons will attack swiftly. Once you defeat them, collect the Blue Skull, as shown in the image below, located nearby. Use it to access the Blue Skull Gate.

Blue Skull will give you access inside the Lower Keep in the Reckoning mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Exit through the gate and follow the yellow marker to reach another Blue Skull Gate. Inside, you will find a broken ridge. Simply jump down to reach the ground and advance toward the Lower Keep.

3) Exit the Lower Keep

Once in the Lower Keep, you will encounter more demons. After clearing the area, follow the yellow marker to locate another claw-marked wall. At this point, climbing it will be impossible without some support. Nearby, you will find a lever inside a small room, as depicted in the image below. Pulling it will open a gate but also summon more demons.

Pull the lever to open a gate near Lower Keep (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Prepare for a tough battle at this stage. Once the demons are defeated, move forward until you discover Superheated Metal, which can be destroyed by throwing your shield. This will drop a box. Strike it twice to attach it to the claw-marked wall. Continue following the yellow marker to reach an area with a large hole in the ground.

Shoot this Superheated Metal, which will bring down the box in the Reckoning mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Drop down through the hole and stand on the green glowing switch. This action will open a small window, allowing you to aim and hit the blue-marked switch to open another gate.

Follow the yellow marker to reach the newly opened gate, and you will find yourself in an open area.

Stand on the green area and throw your shield toward the switch to open another gate in the Reckoning mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

There, you will face numerous demons that you must kill to progress further. Once you clear the area, continue following the yellow marker to board a lift that will take you to the exit of the Lower Keep. Upon reaching the top, proceed straight ahead to complete your third objective.

4) Board Ahzrak’s ship

After you exit the Lower Keep, follow the yellow marker to reach Ahzrak’s Hangar after passing the Sentinel Shrine.

As you approach, Slayer’s suit will alert you that you are nearing Ahzrak’s location. Go straight until you reach an edge, where demons will bombard you with projectiles from the ground.

Jump down, and you will soon be notified that a leader has been detected.

The path that leads you to Ahzrak's Hangar from the Reckoning mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

The leader's health bar and shield status will appear on screen. To weaken them, first eliminate all smaller demons in the area, gradually depleting their shield's health. Once it reaches zero, engage the leader in direct combat.

Kill the demon boss to progress further in the Reckoning mission in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Use your shield to block incoming projectiles and wield a powerful weapon, such as the Super Shotgun, to deal maximum damage. Successfully defeating the leader will reward you with launcher ammo.

Soon after, another demonic leader — the Vagary Champion — will appear. Unlike the previous foe, Vagary is much stronger and boasts a higher health pool.

A still of a fight scene with Vagary Champion from the Reckoning mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Use the same strategy here — dodging projectiles while blocking attacks. Engage only when the enemy is momentarily vulnerable. Consider using rocket launchers from a distance to minimize damage intake.

Once Vagary is defeated, Commander Thira will inform you that Ahzrak’s ship is taking off.

Finally defeated Vagary Champion in the Reckoning mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

If you sustained considerable damage during battle, replenish your health from nearby resources.

Once you have completed this stage, follow the yellow marker toward the exit gate, triggering a cinematic cutscene. The sequence shows Ahzrak’s ship lifting off, while Slayer sprints along a ridge before leaping onto the vessel.

Cut scene showcasing Slayer manages to hold Ahzrak's spaceship at the end of Reckoning mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Fortunately, Slayer grabs hold of the ship just in time and climbs aboard. The cutscene ends here, leading into the next phase of battle.

Now, you must fight against Ahzrak’s demon army on their space shuttle. Kill all the demons that spawned there to complete the fourth objective.

5) Destroy Ahrak

Once inside the ship, Slayer must eliminate multiple demons. The area is densely populated with these enemies, making survival difficult. Use top-tier weapons to clear the section efficiently. Once you are done, move forward until you encounter a large gate.

Inside Azhrak's Ship (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Approaching the gate triggers another cutscene, in which Prince Ahzrak orders his Witch to kill Slayer. You must now defeat both Ahzrak and the Witch, who share a single health bar, making it easy to track their health.

To win this fight, dodge the Witch’s projectiles while blocking Ahzrak’s attacks.

A still of fighting with Ahzrak and Witch at the end of the Reckoning mission in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Ahzrak briefly pauses before launching projectiles. Use this opportunity to strike him. Focus primarily on Ahzrak, as the Witch moves swiftly, making her difficult to hit.

Shift focus to the Witch whenever an opportunity arises. Once the health bar is depleted, the Witch will fall, but Ahzrak will remain standing.

Defeated the Witch at the end of the Reckoning mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

At this point, Ahzrak will deliver a final declaration: “I command the horde—kill me, and this war will never end.” He will then regenerate his health bar, forcing one last battle.

As mentioned earlier, there is a small moment when Ahzrakh will use his projectile. Use this opportunity to strike back and reduce his health.

Use the time gap to strike Ahzrak while dodging his projectiles (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

Thankfully, Ahzrak is weaker during this phase. Take advantage of this and quickly reduce his health without taking much damage.

Once defeated, a cutscene will play, showing Ahzrak’s Witch hurling a projectile toward Slayer, who deflects it and retaliates with a decisive shield throw. The Witch perishes in a violent explosion, and parts of the get damaged.

A cut scene showcasing Slayer, deflecting the Witch's projectile (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

This causes Ahzrak's ship to crash into the ground. As Ahzrak falls to the ground and screams for help, Slayer executes him using his Flail weapon, decapitating his body.

The cutscene then shifts to demons who begin approaching the Sentinel army. Slayer arrives just in time and throws Ahzrak’s head, forcing the demons to retreat.

Finally defeated Ahzrak at the end of the Reckoning mission in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Bethesda Softworks)

The cutscene moves to the Sentinel Barracks, where Thira delivers a victory speech to her army. The sequence then shifts to the Maykr’s Ship, where Slayer prepares to undertake his next mission, thus concluding Reckoning.

