In Revenge of the Savage Planet, Zenithian Rift is one of the areas where you can collect Orange Goo. These are important because they help increase your health and stamina, but not every one of them gives you an upgrade. Your stats only go up once you’ve collected enough, so grabbing every one of them matters if you want the full boost.

Here’s a detailed list of all Zenithian Rift Orange Goo locations in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

What are all the Zenithian Rift Orange Goo locations in Revenge of the Savage Planet?

How an Orange Goo appears in Revenge of the Savage Planet (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

Zenithian Rift in Revenge of the Savage Planet has a total of 24 Orange Goo spots scattered across different areas, and they’re not always easy to reach. Some require specific moves or tools, so you might need to come back after unlocking certain abilities. Here are the whereabouts.

1) Crash Site – 5

This is where your Goo hunt begins. You’ll need some upgrades already, like the grapple and boost jump. One’s up north in the magma crater — use the grapple points floating above to reach it. Another sits on a tiny island to the east of that, again needing grapple points. Near the icy cavern entrance, there’s Goo stuck high up a wall — climb and glide your way up.

The fourth Goo? Floating islands again. Chain those grapple swings. And don’t miss the one tucked in a scorched corner past the flame tornadoes — timing your path is everything here.

2) The Depths of Trrn – 4

Start by heading into the small cave near the main path — an easy grab. From the teleporter, head south to a quiet area with another goo sitting by itself. Now climb high — there’s a grind rail you’ll need to activate, and at the end of it is your third Goo.

The final one’s underwater, you will need the Underwater Scooter. Once you have it, dive down and grab it.

3) Plyxor’s Shaft – 6

Plyxor’s Shaft is stacked with Orange Goo, but it’s also trickier to navigate. The first one’s blocked by a hungry tree. Feed it Kiwi Slugs to pass. Another goo hides behind some stalagmites on the eastern edge — scan around carefully. For the third, ride the grind rail but jump off after the first grapple spot — a Goo is waiting for you.

Keep going, and just before the second grind rail, jump toward the central ledge ringed with more stalagmites for your next find. Before dropping off the last grind rail, scan the pillar on your left — you’ll spot the goo perched up there. The sixth and final one here is trapped in amber. Use Blight Bombs to crack it open.

4) Bilodeau’s Floating Isles – 4

Increase health and stamina by consuming the Goo (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios // YouTube@Hikikomori Gaming)

Floaters ahead. First one’s above a giant mushroom — boost or chain a few jumps to reach it. The second is on one of the smaller floating islands, which you can glide to. Spot a cave near the bigger floating island? It’s blocked off unless you spray the mushrooms nearby.

Do that, and climb up to grab the third Goo. The fourth one is hidden behind a cracked wall at the top of that large island — Bombvergranates are your key.

5) Summit of Ruin – 4

As you begin your slide from the summit, check the first archway above you. A quick triple jump or boost jump should help you snag that Goo. Amber casing again for the second one — bring those Blight Bombs. Right next to the teleporter is a cliff — look just underneath to find another piece dangling close to the edge.

The final one is right on the slide path itself. Keep your eyes open as you zip down.

6) Chikit’s Pools – 1

There is only one Orange Goo here, and it’s hanging from an arch above the water. Just swim up and grab it.

