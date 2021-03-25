Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs JIGS: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is a content creator who is known for the Free Fire videos that he posts on his YouTube channel, Desi Gamers. He currently has over 9.19 million subscribers on the channel.

JIGS is a well-known Free Fire content creator with 791k subscribers on YouTube. He is also the leader of a popular guild named BOSS, whose members include prominent content creators like SK Sabir Boss.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 8049 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2207 of them, making his win rate 27.41%. He has 20973 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The content creator has also played 4262 duo matches and has secured 739 victories, translating to a win rate of 17.33%. With a K/D ratio of 3.19, he has 11240 frags in this mode.

Amitbhai has played 3370 solo games and has 273 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 8.10%. He has 7579 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.45.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 143 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 27 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 18.88%. He has 459 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.96 in this mode.

When it comes to the ranked duo mode, the YouTuber has won 6 of the 81 games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 7.40%. He has 261 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.48.

Amitbhai has also played 48 ranked solo matches and has triumphed in 5 of them, making his win rate 10.41%. He has 163 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.79 in this mode.

JIGS’ Free Fire ID and stats

JIGS’ Free Fire ID is 497887030.

Lifetime stats

JIGS’ lifetime stats

JIGS has played 11877 squad matches and has won on 4463 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 37.57%. He has 36489 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.92.

The content creator has won 38 of the 180 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 21.11%. He has 447 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.15 in this mode.

JIGS has played 84 duo games and has triumphed in 9 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.71%. With 106 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 1.41.

Ranked stats

JIGS’ ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, JIGS has played 192 squad games and has 46 victories to his name, making his win rate 23.95%. He has 458 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.14 in this mode.

JIGS is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes.

Comparison

JIGS has better stats than Amitbhai in the lifetime squad matches. Meanwhile, in the lifetime duo and solo games. Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio, while JIGS has a higher win rate.

The two players' stats in the ranked duo and solo matches cannot be compared as JIGS is yet to play a game in those modes. However, in the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio, while JIGS has a higher win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

