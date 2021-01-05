Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Paras (BigByrd FF): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire has an enormous active player base worldwide. Its popularity within the gaming community is such that many players have now taken to various online streaming platforms to churn out Free Fire-related gameplay videos on a regular basis.

Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) and Paras (BigByrd FF) are two popular Indian Free Fire YouTubers.

This article compares their stats in Garena's battle royale sensation.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai's lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7517 squad matches and won on 2114 occasions, translating to a win rate of 28.12%. With 19511 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.61 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTu has played 3965 matches and has emerged victorious in 705 of them, making his win rate 17.78%. He has secured 10357 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Amitbhai has also won 260 of the 3179 solo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.17%. In the process, he has registered 7019 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai's ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 148 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 41 victories, maintaining a win rate of 27.70%. He has registered 369 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.45 in this mode.

The Indian content creator has also played 26 duo matches and has 4 wins, making his win rate 15.38%. He has eliminated 61 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.77.

Amitbhai has won 2 of the 9 solo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 22.22%. He has gathered 46 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 6.57 in this mode.

Paras’ (BigByrd) Free Fire ID and stats

Paras’ Free Fire ID is 339713528.

Lifetime stats

Paras' lifetime stats

Paras has played 7230 squad matches and has triumphed in 1388 of them, making his win rate 19.19%. He has accumulated 15733 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.69.

The content creator has also played 3464 duo games and has emerged victorious in 380 of them, translating to a win rate of 10.96%. With a K/D ratio of 2.00, he has killed 6182 enemies in this mode.

Paras has 171 Booyahs in the 2734 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 6.25%. He has collected 4828 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.88 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Paras' ranked stats

Paras has played 44 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 10 wins, which translates to a win rate of 22.72%. He has racked up 111 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.26.

The YouTuber has also played 1 duo match in the current ranked season.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and Paras have decent stats in Garena Free Fire. When it comes to the lifetime stats, Amitbhai is ahead of Paras in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes – solo, duo and squad.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Paras has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad mode, Amitbhai has better stats than Paras.

