Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs X Mania: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Amitbhai is a prominent name in the Free Fire content creation community. He runs the YouTube channel called Desi Gamers, which has a massive subscriber count of 8.39 million.

X Mania is also a popular figure known for uploading entertaining Free Fire gameplay videos on his channel, which boasts a great subscriber count of 1.46 million.

This article compares their in-game stats to see who is better.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats in Free Fire

Amitbhai has featured in 7816 squad matches to date and has come out on top on 2168 occasions, granting him a win percentage of 27.73%. He has notched 20265 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Coming to the duo mode, the streamer has 727 wins in 4152 matches for a win rate of 17.51%. With a K/D ratio of 3.18, he has bagged 10879 kills.

The content creator has played 3298 solo games and has bettered his foes in 265 of them, having a win ratio of 8.01%. He has 7333 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats in Free Fire

The internet star has played 426 squad games in the current ranked season and has 95 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 22.34%. In the process, he has collected 1104 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.34.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has secured 25 victories in the 203 duo matches played, giving him a win rate of 12.31%. He has eliminated 562 enemies with a K/D ratio of 3.16.

Desi Gamers has also taken part in 111 solo games and has seven Booyahs at a win percentage of 6.46%. He has registered 333 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.20.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats in Free Fire

X-Mania has participated in 9451 squad games and has a win tally of 2182, retaining a win percentage of 23.08%. He has 28422 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.91.

In the duo mode, the streamer has 2825 matches to his name and has 502 wins, leading to a win ratio of 17.77%. With a K/D ratio of 3.59, he has racked 8344 frags.

The content creator has played 2970 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 416 of them, converting to a win rate of 13.80%. He has cumulated 8369 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats in Free Fire

In the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has competed in 307 squad matches and has 74 wins, translating to a win ratio of 24.10%. He has collected 953 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.09.

The internet star has ten wins in 51 duo games, corresponding to a win percentage of 18.50%. He has gathered 192 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.68.

Lastly, the internet star has contented in 35 solo matches and has nine victories, equating to a win rate of 27.20%. He has 124 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Conclusion

In the lifetime squad mode, X-Mania displays a better K/D ratio, whereas Amitbhai has a better win ratio. In the duo and solo modes, the former is on top in both the K/D ratio and win ratio.

In the current ongoing ranked season, both players have displayed great performances. However, X-Mania dominates the K/D ratio and win percentage stats in all three modes.

