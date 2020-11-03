Among Us: 5 best places to kill crewmates as an impostor

Among Us is a murder mystery party game that was developed in 2018 by Innersloth studios and has surprisingly emerged as one of the most trending and popular games in 2020. Among Us puts four to ten players in the astronaut gear of a space ship crew. One or three of the crew's members will be 'impostors,' whose objective is to kill everyone while the other players try to vote out the murderers by being unharmed.

To avoid raising suspicion, impostors need to stay low-key and ensure that no one sees them while killing a crewmate. In this article, we discuss some of the best places all over The Skeld and Mira HQ maps in Among Us for the impostors to kill crewmates.

5 best places to kill as an impostor in Among Us

1) Admin (The Skeld)

One of the best places to hide a crewmate's dead body in Among Us is around the Admin table in The Skeld. Whenever a crewmate is around the top corner of the Admin table, kill him/her immediately, and his/her dead body will just lie parallel to the table, making it very difficult for others to find the deceased mate. Also, the Admin table has a vent, which can be an easy getaway option for the impostor.

2) Electrical (The Skeld)

The Electrical room in Among Us is one of the most infamous rooms on the Skeld map. Every player is well aware of the dangers in the Electrical room, and there is a reason behind it. The top corner of the Electrical room excludes the rest of the area and is isolated without providing any sight for the crewmates. Hence, it is most obvious and suitable for the impostors to make a kill, vent out, and escape very easily without even being noticed.

3) Upper Engine (The Skeld)

The Upper Engine section in Among Us is also a partially isolated place with a vent included. Hence, impostors can camp in the vent and kill and get away easily, while the innocent crewmate will be busy completing his/her task there.

4) Storage (Mira HQ)

The Storage area on the Mira HQ map is also an isolated section and is one of the most favorite places for an impostor to kill a crewmate. After entering the Storage area, if a mate is standing right above the bookshelf, make an easy kill and exit the room without getting noticed. After the kill, the body will disappear against the shelf, and it will be a strenuous job for others to locate the corpse.

5) Greenhouse (Mira HQ)

In the Greenhouse section of the Mira HQ map, try to kill a crewmate behind the trees and bushes. This increases the chance of hiding the dead body behind the tree shelves, and the impostor will also have an easy escape if he/she runs to the top edge of the Greenhouse area behind the glass structure. There is a vent behind the structure, and the impostor can stealthily getaway through it.

