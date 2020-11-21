Among Us: Best names for hiding and creating confusion in the game

Among Us has emerged as one of the most fun and engaging titles to make its way onto the mainstream. It pits players against each other in a game that will make them question their friends' true nature.

InnerSloth has produced and published Among Us, which has recently risen to popularity, nearly two years after its initial release. This game sees players, called Crewmates, complete multiple tasks to win the game, while Impostors attempt to eliminate the others and sabotage their progress from within the party.

Among Us isn't a competitive game and does not belong to the esports genre, eliminating the need for players to display their skills and credibility in-game. However, this has meant that players create funny and hilarious names for their characters.

Other than funny inside joke character names, people tend to keep monikers that will help them create confusion among other players in-game and provide excellent scope for hiding in various maps.

This article lists down many creative names that can help create confusion and hide in Among Us.

Names to keep while hiding in Among Us

1. I

2. II

3. III

4. O

5. 0

6. T

7. i

8. ii

9. iii

10. P

Single letter or single number character names are always best for hiding. They restrict the vision for the namespace allotted on top of the character and make it more difficult for Crewmates and Impostors to spot players.

These names easily overlapped with other names in a mob, becoming easy for players to stack up above one another to confuse others.

Names for creating confusion in Among Us

Names can be great for creating confusion in Among Us, and here is a list of confusing names:

1 . Sabotage

2. You

3. Everybody

4. Red

5. I sawYou

6. No one

7. Killer

8. I am

9. NotBlue

10. Vote Me

11. Your Boi

12. Wasnt Me

13. Some Nerd

14. He

15. Told you

16. Someone

17. Lil Sus or Pretty Sus or Kinda Sus

18. No One

19. She

20. Not Me

These names are pretty confusing during meetings and discussion rounds. Players will definitely be frustrated and confused, and these hilarious monikers will create chaos while users blame each other in the chat box.