Among Us: Best skin combos with pets

Like many other online titles, Among Us, the trendiest game in 2020, also offers certain fascinating and attractive features to its players. It has an in-game store where gamers can buy exclusive skins, hats, and pets to customize their look during gameplay.

There are ten pets, 15 skins, and 34 hats available in Among Us that can be bought with certain credits. Hence, there are many unique items in the store, and it isn't easy to choose the best skin combos from the bunch.

This article shares some of the best ideas for such combos, along with pets, to get that exclusive look in this title.

Best pets and skin combos in Among Us

Note: The outfits discussed in this article are available for every region, but each outfit's cost price is posted in INR (Indian Rupees).

1. Alien

Image via MRGIGAS

This look is pretty alien-ish, as the Alien brain lamp, the brainslug, and the pink-colored skin come together to give the players a look of an alien parasite.

This look is best when the player is an Impostor. The brainslug (250 INR) and the Eyeball lamp (250 INR) will cost a total of 500 INR to complete this look.

2. Mr Classy

Image via MRGIGAS

This combo provides the ultimate look of classiness, a brown skin color, white suit skin, and the pet dog.

The dog costs 25 INR, and the suit comes at 170 INR. This combo also comes with the white bowler hat, accounting for a total cost of 420 INR for the look.

3. Hamster King

Image via MRGIGAS

The Hamster King combo offers a classic and impressive appearance to players with its bright and vibrant costume colors.

The yellow skin color, the crown hat (250 INR), and the pet hamster (250 INR) completes the look at a total cost of 500 INR.

4. Punk Rock

Image via MRGIGAS

The Punk Rock skin combo provides a funky, pop lover appearance to the character.

It includes the Hazmat skin (170 INR), a pink color skin, and the UFO pet (250 INR) that combine to offer a punk style and cost a total of 420 INR.

5. Scientist

Image via MRGIGAS

Players can complete this sober but insanely cool scientist-themed look by opting for the orange color, a doctor skin (170 INR), a ski goggles hat, and a robot pet (250 INR), which will cost them a total of 420 INR.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and choosing the best skin/s combination in Among Us ultimately depends on one's personal preference.