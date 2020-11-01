Among Us: PewDiePie calls MrBeast 'shameless' for using hilarious 'cheap tactics' 

Among Us is currently the internet's favorite game, which has won over everyone, including the likes of PewDiePie and MrBeast.

The two behemoths of YouTube have millions of followers across various social media platforms and are two of the most prominent content creators in the world today.

While PewDiePie is known for his gaming streams, MrBeast operates a second channel called MrBeast Gaming, where he most recently streamed Among Us in an epic collaborative stream.

In 2 hours I will be live-streaming Among Us with Pewdiepie, Jack, Corpse, etc. on my gaming channel! This will be my first ever gaming stream!!!!!!!!!https://t.co/JMwnfepRAR — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 29, 2020

His stream proved to be a monumental one for YouTube Gaming, which raked in stellar viewership numbers, as PewDiePie, Valkyrae, and Corpse Husband delivered memorable streams.

YouTube Gaming was popping today 🤪 pic.twitter.com/JCAX8q5Dpn — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 29, 2020

When names such as MrBeast and PewDiePie are in the mix, expectations are always expected to be sky-high, and the duo certainly did not disappoint in providing viewers with a memorable Among Us stream.

The highlight of the day came when MrBeast deviously killed PewDiePie in the game and then went on to make a failed attempt to shift the blame on Jacksepticeye.

During his attempt, MrBeast also landed a below the belt blow on PewDiePie by referring to how he had helped him during his Great Subscriber War with the Indian music giant T-Series. This prompted a hilarious response from the 31-year old who called him 'shameless.'

PewDiePie x MrBeast ft. Among Us

The duo seemed to share a great camaraderie, and this was visible during their recent Among Us stream, where MrBeast refers to PewDiePie as his 'father.'

"I'm playing with my father, my dad's in this game, I gotta impress him !"

Moments later, he killed his 'father' and then attempted to act innocent by shifting the blame on Jacksepticeye.

At one point, he even hilariously referred to helping out PewDiePie with his sub war and stated that he would never kill him.

"If you know me, you know I wouldn't kill Felix , Jack killed him and I reported it right away .....I helped PewDiePie win the sub war, why would I kill him? "

This left the entire Among Us lobby in splits, as PewDiePie responded:

"That's shameless dude, you're pulling that card out....he's going all out!"

MrBeast eventually got voted out after he failed in his attempt to persuade the lobby. He then attempted to win back PewDiePie's approval by begging him for forgiveness.

However, he continued to receive 'shameless' jibes and appeared to look visibly disappointed.

Conversation between MrBeast and PewDiePie during their Among Us stream (Image Credits: MrBeast/ YouTube)

This prompted MrBeast to hilariously reply:

PewDiePie just called me shameless, watch his stream, does he hate me? Did I dishonor him, did I just sin? Forgive me father, after all we've been through!

PewDiePie continued to troll MrBeast by stating that he didn't simp for him anymore as the rest of their conversation revolved around him trying to win back PewDiePie's approval.

The duo certainly seemed to share a great bond, and their recent banter in Among Us proved to be a memorable and wholesome experience for fans across the globe.