An Artist Adrift Genshin Impact quest guide for time-gated achievement

A Fascinating Journey is an achievement Genshin Impact players can earn from the quest series titled, An Artist Adrift. Unfortunately, Travelers must wait through at least two Daily Resets to get it. That means players complete part one, wait for the server to reset, beat part two, wait another day, and then finally complete the finale. This guide will briefly cover all three quests for the reader's convenience.

Each individual part of An Artist Adrift is easy to beat. The main difficulty is figuring out how to start these quests and waiting for some Daily Resets to happen. Let's start with the first part before diving into its two sequels in the following sections of this guide.

Genshin Impact guide: An Artist Adrift quest series and achievement

Enter this cave to reach the area where you start An Artist Adrift (Image via HoYoverse)

On the western side of the Asipattravana Swamp is a cave that players can enter. You can use the nearby Teleport Waypoint and glide down here. Proceed through this path and stick to the left route until you see something similar as shown in the following image.

Let the green object touch the gray crystals (Image via HoYoverse)

You should see a little green object floating by itself. Once you approach it, that object should fly into the gray crystals, opening a new path for you. Astute Genshin Impact players will notice that their minimap has a blue exclamation mark indicating that a quest is nearby.

Head to the icon to see a person lying down, as pictured below.

Talk to the NPC (Image via HoYoverse)

Talking to the NPC will start the An Artist Adrift quest series. More specifically, you will only have access to part one at this point. A dialog will occur, and Genshin Impact players will be told to meet Julien at his camp. Use the Four-Leaf Sigils to get there quickly.

The rest of this quest is easy to follow with the default Navigate feature. Players might need help with unlocking the following two parts of An Artist Adrift for an achievement.

Unlocking parts two and three of An Artist Adrift

After Genshin Impact players complete the first quest, they must wait for a Daily Reset to occur before the second one becomes available. Daily Resets occur at 4 am based on the server's time. Below are the time zones for every server:

America = GMT-5

Europe = GMT+1

Asia = GMT+8

You have to return to the camp to start Part Two. While following the path for the missing sketch, go slightly west of the center point in the marked yellow circle to see Julien's dog, Pepper. The rest of Part Two is straightforward.

Wait for yet another Daily Reset to start Part Three. Return to the camp to start An Artist Drift's final quest. You will need Sorush to purify all the Sunyata Flowers, which is otherwise simple to do with the Navigation feature.

Once you complete this quest, you will receive an achievement titled "A Fascinating Journey," which is worth five Primogems. Genshin Impact players can also wait for another Daily Reset and return to Julien's camp to collect the "Still-Budding Artistry" Furnishing.

