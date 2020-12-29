"An intolerable a**hole": Logan Paul describes his 2017 self as "cringe"

One of the most well-known social influencers/YouTubers today, Logan Paul, recently shared an image of his 2017 self, whom he described as an "intolerable a**hole."

The 25-year old YouTuber recently hosted an interactive session with fans via Instagram stories, where he went on to post a series of pictures, catering to their demands.

While a few asked for pictures with best friend Mike Majlak and younger brother Jake Paul, it was his response to one particular fan which revealed how much he has changed over the past few years:

Image via Logan Paul/Instagram

In response to a fan asking for a picture of the "old daily vlogger of 2017," Logan Paul shared a picture of his old vainglorious self, when he used to excessively churn out vlogs, music videos, and play pranks by the dozen.

The years 2017-2019 proved to be the most controversial for him, which included him facing severe backlash for incidents such as the infamous "Suicide Forest" video, tasering dead rats, as well as making insensitive comments about the LGBTQ community.

This is why I like and respect @LoganPaul he knows he was a dim witted asshole and has changed so much since those days. Love ya man pic.twitter.com/VC0Ux07Ejk — Josh Gale (@josh_ga7e) December 29, 2020

Of late, a large section of the online community believes that he has significantly worked on improving his persona and that his image today is a far cry from his younger days.

Logan Paul reminisces about his "cringe 2017" phase

Prior to his recent change in approach and content, Logan Paul was often frowned upon as one of the most notorious YouTubers, who found himself embroiled in one controversy after another.

After repeated offenses that invoked YouTube's ire online, it was only recently that he decided to reinvent himself.

This is reflected through his recent spate of fun Pokemon unboxing videos, wacky music tracks, and attempts at pursuing a career in professional boxing, with a highly anticipated clash with Floyd Mayweather Jr coming up next.

In a recent Instagram story, Logan Paul elaborated upon his efforts to change and how the errors of his youthful 2017 phase helped him grow as a person:

"I detest this version of myself...I cringe at my old videos, and I hate that I let money and fame turn me into an intolerable a**hole. I acknowledge this phase as a benchmark of youth and my journey, but just glad it's over, and I learned as much as I did from it."

His comments seem to resonate with the online community's perception of him of late, which seems to have undergone a positive change in outlook:

his vlogs are good too now, he's completely changed — ZymorX (@harssshil) December 24, 2020

I know this is a lot of haters, but despite all the things you’ve done... You are a changed man, you learned your mistakes and you improved. This song, is kinda lit. Hope 2021 is better. — Insane_Fox_King (@EstigoyRandy) December 24, 2020

Last year I didn't like or respect @LoganPaul but now I've gained so much respect for him and I like him as a creator but he is also a decent person. He's done some bad shit in the past but he has learnt from it, matured and become a better person. — Bobby Stewart (@bobbystew20) August 18, 2020

I'm gonna give a great honest opinion so hate me if ya want //



Logan Paul has become a better person and he's unproblematic now😌💕 — luciaa (@annusiiplier) August 6, 2020

Logan Paul has been on an upward spiral ever since the KSI boxing match, becoming a better and better person. idk if he's as good as he can be yet but he's sounding better than the average american. https://t.co/91WaIZEtzW — 😎 (@LfritzTv) June 3, 2020

It’s actually awesome to see him say this, def shows maturity — Grahamalot (@Grahamalott) June 2, 2020

I have a lot of respect for how Logan Paul has handled himself over the past few years. He went from a huge screw-up to someone who’s learned to grow and mature from his mistakes. That’s a good redemption arc if I’ve ever seen one https://t.co/WYmOLPAsgx — (tanner) (@tee_em_are) November 18, 2020

LOGAN PAUL HAS BEEN MATURE AND INTELLIGENT... yall built a wall to block anything he had to say because he made a mistake. HE EARNED HIS CHANCE TO BE FORGIVEN. HE LEARNED FRIM HIS MISTAKES. just because his life revolves around a camera doesn’t mean he’s not human and can’t grow. — mell 🐶 (@tameimpaulsive) November 18, 2020

can we talk about the growth of @LoganPaul? went from being one of the most hated people on yt to having one of the most successful podcasts on the platform as well as an evolving brand that still continues to grow exponentially. character growth and work ethic really shows — Rami Smadi (@itsRamiSmadi) November 25, 2020

While his recent attempts at reinventing himself does not entirely absolve him of his past misdeeds, it is this current effort to achieve a more mature character overhaul that is winning him plaudits from a section of skeptics online.

With his recent throwback post, Logan Paul has revealed that he continues to learn from it and is now focused on improving himself.