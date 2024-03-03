"Ana should be able to self-nano": Overwatch 2 community clamors for popular tweak to beloved Support

Ana from Overwatch 2 has been a mainstay of the multiplayer FPS franchise from Blizzard Entertainment since the first game. The veteran sniper said to be the best marksman in the Overwatch universe is a fan-favorite not just for her ranged playstyle but also her Nano Boost Ultimate skill. Since she is a Support class hero, this ability is designed to boost power-up allies and turn the tide in her team's favor. User @b0gur on X had the following to say on the topic:

"ana should be able to self-nano in ranked because sometimes your dps is just not good enough and you gotta show them how its done"

Many players in the Overwatch community have been clamoring for developer Blizzard Entertainment to allow Ana to Nano herself for a while now, given how she is one of the most vulnerable heroes in the game. This request continues to be popular among fans to this day, however.

The Overwatch 2 community is in favor of Ana being able to self-nano

As seen with replies under the post made by user @b0gur on X, or even older posts across the social media platform, self-nano Ana is something many players would like to see. Being an Ana main myself, I have to agree. Here are some popular reactions seen across social media.

For those out of the loop, let's summarize her Nano Boost Ultimate. It can only be used on an ally and grants:

50% increased damage dealt

50% damage reduction from enemy attacks

250 HP healed

This makes it one of the best, if not THE best, Ultimate in Overwatch 2. Usually, players reserve this to synergize with ally player Ultimates. Popular examples include Genji's Dragonblade, Reaper's Death Blossom, Soldier76's Tactical Visor, and Pharah's Barrage.

Alternatively, Nanoboosting Tank heroes such as Reinhardt, Orissa, Roadhog, and Junker Queen are also solid options since their Ultimates are heavy hitters. A Nano'ed Genji, even when not pocketed by a damage-boosted Mercy, can clear crowds if played right - proving how powerful a Nano can be at the right time.

Interestingly, there is a way for Ana to Nano herself - in FFA (Free For All) Deathmatch mode. Since there are no allies here and it's every player for themselves, this is one exception that Blizzard Entertainment has made. While many players wish to see this added to normal Unranked and Competitive matches, others feel it would be overkill or doesn't make sense in the first place.

The claim that Ana players would be inclined to use the Ultimate selfishly in Overwatch 2 has some ground in logic, but this is no different from other heroes being able to do the same. On the flip side, with the ability to self-nano, Ana players will have an additional way of sustaining themselves in dire scenarios.

This adds a further risk-reward element using her in Overwatch 2- should players save the Ult for their teammates or use it to get themselves out of danger? Alternatively, it can help whittle enemy health faster if the user's team has the upper hand in battle.

This would also help players learn to play more offensively with Ana, as beginners tend to undervalue her damage. Sadly, there seems to be no indication that Blizzard wants to take Ana in this direction; then again, we have seen reworks for characters like Roadhog and especially Sombra, so the future remains interesting.

Overwatch 2 is available as a free-to-play game on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.