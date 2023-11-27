Anby Demara in Zenless Zone Zero: Character teaser, voice actors, background, and more

The Cunning Hares in Zenless Zone Zero consists of a trio of characters - Billy Kid, Anby Demara, and Nicole Demara. This colorful cast has captivated players ever since its debut during the first closed beta test, largely thanks to the brilliant design and intriguing personalities. Developer HoYoverse recently dropped a character teaser for Anby, detailing bits of lore and character exposition.

Read on to learn more about the her, her voice actors, and background in the article below.

Zenless Zone Zero releases a character teaser for Anby Demara

The Zenless Zone Zero character teaser begins with Anby and Billy falling into the abyss, as the former muses about her present situation.

The scene then transitions into the Cunning Hares accepting a rather dubious commission in order to avoid being bankrupt. The team is tasked with retrieving the “strongbox” - a mysterious black box from the hands of the Red Fang Gang.

The second half of the trailer now shifts into a car chase, as the Hares attempt to shake off their pursuers after collecting the strongbox. Their almost perfect escape plan is foiled by a sudden explosion, throwing both Anby and Billy into the abyss.

The trailer then comes to an abrupt halt, with a potential teaser for Nicole being hinted at next.

Who is Anby Demara in Zenless Zone Zero?

Anby, as depicted in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Anby is a member of the Cunning Hares in Zenless Zone Zero, and is simply described as “a mysterious girl.” She rarely speaks about her past, and is the cool, calculating member of the group. Equipped with a sword, she is incredibly proficient in combat.

Anby was recruited at a young age by none other than Nicole herself, and the two have remained close since. Interestingly, she cannot distinguish between real life events and movies owing to her lack of common sense.

Who voices Anby Demara in Zenless Zone Zero?

Anby in-game during a battle (Image via HoYoverse)

Anby is voiced by multiple VAs, each for the four official dubbings of ZZZ. As of the time of writing this article, only her Chinese and Japanese VAs are known. Details regarding her English and Korean VAs will be added later, if discovered.

Chinese voice actor for Anby Demara

Yan Ning voices Anby in the Chinese dub of ZZZ. Additional information regarding her prior work is still mostly untranslated, but she has been known to voice Liliya in Honkai Impact 3rd.

Japanese voice actor for Anby Demara

Atsumi Tanezaki is the Japanese VA for Anby. Atsumi is a popular VA known for her prior roles in the following media:

Suzuki in Tomo-chan is a Girl!

Meteor in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Kate Bishop in the Japanese dub of Hawkeye

For more Zenless Zone Zero news, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.