Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to catch a pearl oyster

Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives players the freedom to explore a vast island and take part in many activities. They can catch bugs, interact with villagers, or even hunt for a pearl oyster.

Pearl oysters can be found by diving into the water bodies of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, it should be noted that players cannot just jump into the water. They first need a wetsuit, which can be purchased from Nook’s Cranny for 3000 Bells.

Players need to catch 20 deep sea creatures before unlocking a pearl oyster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players must catch 20 deep sea creatures before unlocking a pearl oyster. After equipping a wet suit and completing the requirements specified above, they should follow these steps:

Head closer to the edge of a lake, river, pond, or ocean.

Press the A button to initiate a dive.

Keep an eye out for shadows and bubbles appearing underwater.

Look for a small shadow emitting medium-sized bubbles.

Circle around the shadow and press the Y button to catch the pearl oyster.

Small shadow of the pearl oyster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

Players may not be able to guess the presence of a pearl oyster from the shadows alone. They must note that the size of the bubbles is a clear indicator of the sea creatures they will find.

Some players are often confused between pearls and pearl oysters. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a pearl is a separate crafting item that can be obtained by diving deep underwater.

Keep some slots empty in inventory for the pearl oyster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

Pearl oysters spawn commonly after the unlock criteria are achieved. They can be found in the water bodies of both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres and can be caught at any time of the day.

It is also advisable for players to keep some slots in their inventory empty to accommodate pearl oysters. Since there is no option to move items or drop them once they start swimming, it is best to drop some before initiating the dive.

However, players will be able to open their in-game phones and check their inventory while swimming.

Pearl oysters can be sold for 2800 Bells at Nook’s Cranny, which is open between 8:00 am and 10:00 pm. If players head to Nook’s Cranny after these working hours, the shop will be shut, and they will have to use the drop-off box outside.

If players wish to sell pearl oysters at this drop-off box, they will get a lesser price since there is a 20% handling fee. They will only receive 2240 Bells for them.

Blathers accepts donations in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

Some players even donate their catch to the museum. Blathers is the curator of the museum and accepts all kinds of bugs, fish, deep sea creatures, and even art in the form of a donation.

After he gets a pearl oyster, Blathers gives a small piece of dialogue about the item. Donated pearl oysters can be found in the coral reef tank in the museum.

