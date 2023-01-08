Animal Crossing New Horizons: Possible Wisp Locations

Animal Crossing New Horizons is filled with fascinating mysteries and characters, and Wisp is an adorable example. While players are on their journey, they will encounter this balloon-shaped spirit. The game's designers have done an incredible job of making Wisp look so welcoming. At night, this friendly ghost can visit a player's island.

Players were left puzzled by Wisp's random nocturnal appearances. To date, there is no definite way to predict his appearance pattern in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Sometimes, Wisp appears for one night, but players have reported two consecutive appearances on their island after dark.

How to find Wisp in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There is no specific location to find Wisp. But it's certain that this spirit shows up when the sun goes down and disappears at dawn. Players must be on their toes to find this character haunting a random location on the island. Once Wisp is found, he is so scared that his spirit gets divided into five spirits that disperse in different directions. It is up to the players to recollect these broken-off spirits and make Wisp whole again.

Wisp gets scared the first time players find him (Image via Nintendo)

To catch these spirits, players must craft a net, which can be purchased from Nook's Cranny for 900 bells. Alternatively, this item can be crafted using its recipe. Players will need one flimsy net and one iron nugget. This net can also be used to catch bugs on the island.

Players must craft the net beforehand (Image via Nintendo)

Players can then explore their island extensively to locate the five spirits. Each of them appears as a small glowing blue ball. If these fragments are caught quickly enough, they will disappear. They do, however, respawn in a few minutes after the player retries and backs out of the area. An important point to remember is that all five spirits have to be caught in a single night. Not doing so will result in any spirit the player might have caught will disappear from their inventory.

Players must catch them before the night ends (Image via Nintendo)

After locating the spirit, players must cast their net to catch them. The "A" button should be held until the net is close to the spirit and let go to swing it. After catching all five spirits, players must head back to where they located the Wisp during their first encounter. Once all five spirits are handed over, Wisp becomes whole again and thanks the player for helping him.

As a token of gratitude, Wisp offers two redeemable rewards. Players can only pick either new or something expensive. Since the rewards are not predetermined, there's no way of acquiring a specific item. Asking for something new is recommended because it will help players increase their catalog of items.

Players can choose any one option (Image via Nintendo)

Wisp is just one of several recurring characters in the game. In previous iterations of Animal Crossing, Wisp spawned after the player's island was covered in weeds. Animal Crossing New Horizons has stayed true to its roots while adapting to the current generation of social simulation games. Nintendo Switch is the perfect platform for Animal Crossing New Horizons, as players can indulge in the game on the fly.

