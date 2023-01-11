Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Where to find Wildest Dreams DIY

Nintendo's popular social simulation game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, boasts a wide variety of interesting items that can be crafted using DIY recipes. One such useful recipe is the Wildest Dreams DIY recipe. Players can purchase this recipe from Nook’s Cranny at a cost of 6980 Bells. Interestingly, the Wildest Dreams DIY recipe is not a single item, but a collection of various recipes for crafting items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a virtual playground for players to discover secrets while exploring the island and making it their home. DIY recipes play an important role in giving players more options to personalize both their home base and their island in general. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, crafting items is a fairly important early-game activity that helps you progress through the game.

All about the Wildest Dreams DIY recipe book in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

You can access the purchased DIY recipes from the app with the same name on the NookPhone. Items within the recipe can then be crafted after gathering the necessary resources. You can use the DIY workbench to craft the desired item from the Wildest Dreams DIY set.

Given below are the set of items in the Wildest Dreams DIY set and their required materials:

Hearth: 5 Hardwood, 5 Iron Nuggets, 4 Clay, 2 Bamboo Pieces.

5 Hardwood, 5 Iron Nuggets, 4 Clay, 2 Bamboo Pieces. Ironwood Kitchenette: 4 Wood, 3 Iron Nuggets, 1 Ironwood Dresser, and 1 Cutting Board.

4 Wood, 3 Iron Nuggets, 1 Ironwood Dresser, and 1 Cutting Board. Brick Oven: 6 Wood, 2 Iron Nuggets, and 8 Clay.

6 Wood, 2 Iron Nuggets, and 8 Clay. Iron Wall Lamp: 4 Iron Nuggets and 2 Clay.

4 Iron Nuggets and 2 Clay. Wooden Fish: 3 Wood.

3 Wood. Plain Sink: 6 Wood, 1 Iron Nugget, and 4 Clay.

Interestingly, the Wildest Dreams DIY set is not available at the start of the game as it requires the Nook’s Cranny shop to be built first. You will then have to speak to Tommy in the Resident Services building, which is possible on the second day of your game. The quest to build Nook’s Cranny will involve gathering plenty of resources. You will need to collect 30 Wood, 30 Softwood, 30 Hardwood, and 30 Iron Nuggets.

After handing over the resources to Tommy, Nook’s Cranny can be built anywhere on the island. The very next day, the Nook’s Cranny shop will be ready for use. You can then head over to the shop and check the cabinet for this set. It's unlikely that the Wildest Dreams DIY set will be available for sale on the very first day of the shop's opening, but you can revisit the shop over the next few days to check.

Before you can purchase the Wildest Dreams DIY set, you will have to buy a DIY for Beginners recipe, which Timmy sells for 480 Bells. You are required to buy a set as it's part of the quest progression in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Luckily, there's no need to craft any items from this recipe set.

Once all of the resources are gathered, and if you wish to craft an item from the Wildest Dreams DIY set, you will then require a DIY workbench. Fortunately, the DIY workbench located in the Resident Services building can be used for this purpose.

In general, it's convenient to have multiple workbenches spread across the island. This saves you a lot of time and allows you to craft items without having to make the arduous journey back to the Resident Services building or your home base.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has various other DIY recipes that players can use to decorate their island as they desire. Players can alternate between resource gathering and island decoration to keep their gaming experience fresh and entertaining. They can also keep an eye out for various colorful and quirky villagers that populate the island over the course of the game.

With resource gathering, swimming, diving, island decoration, mystery island tours, and many other activities to indulge in, this game certainly has everything for all kinds of players. Furthermore, Nintendo continues to add variations in the form of festive updates that tempt fans and new players to peek into their island and immerse themselves in the social simulation game.

