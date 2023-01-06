Animal Crossing has many side activities to immerse oneself in, ranging from mundane tasks to engaging quests. During their time in the village, players will come across several unique non-playable characters with whom they can interact.

One such NPC is Jolly Redd, a rather suspicious foxy salesman with several rare statues and paintings for sale. However, several of those paintings are fake, and players must be careful not to get scammed when making a purchase from him.

This guide will detail all you need to know about differentiating between his real and fake paintings in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How to avoid being scammed by Redd in Animal Crossing New Horizons

There are several paintings that can be purchased from Redd, but there is always a chance he will try to push a forged one on you. To avoid being scammed, note the differences between the two detailed here:

Academic Painting: The fake painting has a coffee stain on the right corner, while the real one is flawless.

The fake painting has a coffee stain on the right corner, while the real one is flawless. Amazing Painting: The forged Amazing Painting has no large black hat worn by the person in the middle.

The forged Amazing Painting has no large black hat worn by the person in the middle. Basic Painting: The fake Basic Painting has the subject’s forehead completely covered in hair, with no baldness.

The fake Basic Painting has the subject’s forehead completely covered in hair, with no baldness. Calm Painting: This particular painting has no forgery and can be purchased without issues.

This particular painting has no forgery and can be purchased without issues. Common Painting: Animal Crossing New Horizons has no forged version of this painting.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has no forged version of this painting. Detailed Painting: The real painting has blue-colored berries, while the fake version has purple berries.

The real painting has blue-colored berries, while the fake version has purple berries. Dynamic Painting: The Dynamic Painting also has no forged version and can be purchased safely.

The Dynamic Painting also has no forged version and can be purchased safely. Famous Painting: The forged version has exaggerated eyebrows pointing upward compared to the more natural-looking authentic version.

The forged version has exaggerated eyebrows pointing upward compared to the more natural-looking authentic version. Flowery Painting: This painting has no forged version.

This painting has no forged version. Glowing Painting: The Glowing Painting is authentic and has no forgery.

The Glowing Painting is authentic and has no forgery. Graceful Painting: The fake version of the Graceful Painting has several standout features - the size of the woman is unusually large, with her filling up the entire canvas. Additionally, she is seen to be missing a white tag on her hair. Interestingly, a second fake version of the painting is also possibly mirrored with the subject facing the left.

The fake version of the Graceful Painting has several standout features - the size of the woman is unusually large, with her filling up the entire canvas. Additionally, she is seen to be missing a white tag on her hair. Interestingly, a second fake version of the painting is also possibly mirrored with the subject facing the left. Jolly Painting: The real version of the Jolly Painting has an extra plant stem protruding from the straw bag on its right. This stem is missing in the fake.

The real version of the Jolly Painting has an extra plant stem protruding from the straw bag on its right. This stem is missing in the fake. Moody Painting: The Moody Painting has no forged version and can be safely purchased.

The Moody Painting has no forged version and can be safely purchased. Moving Painting: The forged version of the Moving Painting is without a set of trees on the right.

The forged version of the Moving Painting is without a set of trees on the right. Mysterious Painting: There is no forgery of this painting.

There is no forgery of this painting. Nice Painting: There is no forgery of this painting in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

There is no forgery of this painting in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Perfect Painting: No forged version of this exists.

No forged version of this exists. Proper Painting: This, too, has no improper, fake version.

This, too, has no improper, fake version. Quaint Painting: The fake Quaint Painting has excessive water pouring out of the jug compared to the rather thin stream on the original.

The fake Quaint Painting has excessive water pouring out of the jug compared to the rather thin stream on the original. Scary Painting: The fake version of this painting has its eyebrows reversed, making the subject look rather confused than angry - as seen in the original. A second fake has him smiling instead.

The fake version of this painting has its eyebrows reversed, making the subject look rather confused than angry - as seen in the original. A second fake has him smiling instead. Scenic Painting: The real Scenic Painting has a second man and more animals on the snow.

The real Scenic Painting has a second man and more animals on the snow. Serene Painting: The fake painting has a rather dull colored animal on the woman’s hands - this animal is whiter on the original.

The fake painting has a rather dull colored animal on the woman’s hands - this animal is whiter on the original. Sinking Painting: This painting has no forgeries and can be safely purchased.

This painting has no forgeries and can be safely purchased. Solemn Painting: The fake painting has the man near the far back door touching the wall instead of pointing at it like in the original.

The fake painting has the man near the far back door touching the wall instead of pointing at it like in the original. Twinkling Painting: The Twinkling Painting has no forgeries in the game.

The Twinkling Painting has no forgeries in the game. Warm Painting: There is no forgery of this painting in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

There is no forgery of this painting in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Wild Painting’s Left Half: The fake version of this half has the color of the demon as green instead of white.

The fake version of this half has the color of the demon as green instead of white. Wild Painting’s Right Half: In contrast, the fake version of this half has the demon colored white instead of green.

In contrast, the fake version of this half has the demon colored white instead of green. Wistful Painting: The fake Wistful Painting is seen in two versions - one with her eyes closed and the other with her earring star-shaped instead of a circle as opposed to the real one.

The fake Wistful Painting is seen in two versions - one with her eyes closed and the other with her earring star-shaped instead of a circle as opposed to the real one. Worthy Painting: There is no forgery of this painting.

This concludes our list of paintings purchasable from Jolly Redd in Animal Crossing New Horizons. While most of his forgeries are easy to spot, some of them can be rather difficult due to their subtle differences.

Animal Crossing New Horizons was released on March 20, 2020, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

