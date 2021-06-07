Animal Crossing: Theories suggest Tom Nook and Redd are bitter exes 

There are a lot of things that Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn't mention. The characters that have appeared in the fifth entry of the long-running franchise have a lot of history.

Some have existed for over two decades, and while some have been present in previous iterations, they didn't make the cut to New Leaf and New Horizons.

Also read: Animal Crossing: Nintendo adds two new festivals to the game — Dragon Boat and Dano Festival

Tom Nook and Redd are some of the most beloved characters of Animal Crossing. Redd, or "Crazy Redd," is an untrustworthy fox in the series. He runs an illicit business selling both authentic and counterfeit art pieces and furniture items. His sarcastic personality makes him one of the most notorious villagers on the Animal Crossing island.

(Image via Crossing channel)

Tom Nook, on the flip side, is considered to be the face of the game. He is the manager of the Nook Shop in New Leaf but transfers responsibilities to his nephews Timmy and Tommy. He functions as the head of Nook Incroporator and assigns tasks to the players.

(Image via Crossing channel)

Be that as it may, the relationship between the two characters is rather strained. Redd considers Tom Nook his fiercest competition. Tom Nook, on the other hand, stated in the previous titles that foxes can't be trusted, implying that the two characters have bitter history.

What went down between two of the most beloved characters of Animal Crossing?

There are several theories that have caused ripples on the internet. Tom Nook's statement insinuates that something "tragic" went down between them that broke a bond they once shared.

Also read: Ways in which Hokko Life differs from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Was it because of Redd's behavior?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn't really mince words. Isabelle doesn't fail to remind the players that a cunning fox is loitering around their islands (whenever he is around) and is selling fake pieces of art.

Also read: Animal Crossing: Who is KK Slider, and does he have a crush on Isabelle?

The theories suggest that Redd and Tom Nook were married. Their relationship ended in a divorce because of Redd's manipulative behavior. Since then, the two have never been on the same page and have become enemies.

(Image via TechRaptor)

The community isn't really aware of another pair of characters that have a relationship apart from C.J. and Flick.

Their conversations are always interesting and leave players in stitches. Will they ever patch things up? Only time will tell.

Also read: Animal Crossing: Players discover Gulliver glitch in New Horizons

Edited by Gautham Balaji