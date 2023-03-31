Announcements expected from Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream: Upcoming banners, map, artifacts, and bosses

The Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream is going to take place on March 31, 2023. As such, there is a lot of anticipation surrounding this livestream, as fans have high expectations for what might be announced. We have compiled a list of potential announcements that may be made during the livestream, based on information provided by leakers.

It is important to note that these are just rumors, and fans should wait for the official livestream for confirmation.

Everything that fans can expect from Genshin Impact 3.6 official livestream

1) Banners

The primary focus of the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream is expected to be the banners that will be introduced. The two characters confirmed so far are the 5-star Dendro unit Baizhu and the 4-star Dendro unit Kaveh. However, according to leaks, there is a possibility of Nahida getting a rerun alongside Nilou and Ganyu. This information has created a lot of hype among players who are eager to pull for their favorite characters.

2) Map

Leakers have suggested that alongside update 3.6, there will be an extension to the existing map of Sumeru, this time towards the desert region, which is expected to be the final extension for this region. This means that the Sumeru map will become even larger, and players who have not yet explored the previous areas should do so before the update arrives.

3) Artifacts

Genshin Impact leakers have also suggested that there will be two brand-new artifact sets for Baizhu and Dehya. This new artifact domain will be found in a new area that will be unlocked within the desert itself.

4) New boss

Genshin Impact leaks suggests that version update 3.6 is also going to introduce a brand new weekly boss as well as a world boss. Both these bosses will be essential as they will drop the required materials to upgrade Baizhu and Kaveh.

Thus, version update 3.6 appears to be introducing a significant amount of new content to the game. According to leakers, a new story quest for Nahida will be added, along with a world quest to celebrate the expansion of the desert region.

Additionally, there will be several events in the update that will reward players with Primogems. If the rumors regarding the new character banners are accurate, many players will be eager to obtain both Nahida and Baizhu, as their addition would significantly boost the strength of their accounts.

The livestream for the version update will take place in just a few hours, and during the event, players will be given three redeem codes that will provide 300 Primogems and other rewards.

