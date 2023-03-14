Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: New artifact bonus changes and more

The Genshin Impact version 3.6 update is expected to be released on April 12, 2023. Several leaks have surfaced online that have revealed a lot of information about the upcoming content, including two new sets of artifacts.

One of them is even speculated to be the new best-in-slot equipment for the recently released 5-star Pyro character, Dehya. However, based on the new data, it appears that the effects of the new rumored artifacts set have been slightly nerfed.

Here is everything that Genshin Impact players might want to know about the new artifacts. It is important to note that this is leaked information and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Dehya's potential new artifacts set has been nerfed

It appears that the name of the new item for Dehya has also been changed. It was previously known as Dewflower's Glow, however, it is now called the Vourukasha's Glow.

Genshin Mains_Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains_

Dewflower's Glow -> Vourukasha's Glow



4p: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG will be increased by 10%. After the equipping character takes DMG, the aforementioned DMG Bonus is increased by 80% for 8s -> 5s.

This effect increase can have 5 stacks.



#原神 Artifact update:Dewflower's Glow -> Vourukasha's Glow4p: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG will be increased by 10%. After the equipping character takes DMG, the aforementioned DMG Bonus is increased by 80% for 8s -> 5s.This effect increase can have 5 stacks. Artifact update: Dewflower's Glow -> Vourukasha's Glow4p: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG will be increased by 10%. After the equipping character takes DMG, the aforementioned DMG Bonus is increased by 80% for 8s -> 5s. This effect increase can have 5 stacks. #原神

The set bonus effects of the new Vourukasha's Glow artifacts set are as follows:

2-piece set bonus:

HP +20%

4-piece set bonus:

Gain 10% Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG Bonus. When the equipping character takes DMG, this basic effect is increased by 80% for 5s. Max 5 stacks. The duration of each stack is counted independently. These stacks will continue to take effect even when the equipping character is not on the field.

In previous leaks, the duration of the effects from the four-piece set bonus lasted for eight seconds. However, the new data reveals that the total skill duration has been reduced to five seconds, with no changes in other effects at all.

The Genshin Impact community was already upset with Dehya's kit and were putting their hopes in the new artifacts set. As such, the nerf was not received favorably by the fans.

Childe may get new artifacts set, as per leaks

As previously mentioned, Genshin Impact 3.6 might release another artifact set called Nymph's Dream, which could become Childe's new best-in-slot pick. The effects of the supposed new equipment are:

2-piece set bonus:

Hydro DMG Bonus +15%

4-piece set bonus:

When Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills or Elemental Bursts hit an opponent, each attack type can provide 1 stack of Nymph's Croix for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Each stack's duration is counted independently. While 1, 2, or 3 or more Nymph's Croix stacks are in effect, ATK is increased by 7%/16%/25%, and Hydro DMG is increased by 4%/9%/15%.

Both new artifact sets will be available in the same domain, which is expected to be included in the new Sumeru desert region in the upcoming update.

Poll : 0 votes