Another Eden Heroes tier list (November 2023)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Nov 17, 2023 07:26 GMT
Another Eden has many characters (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

Another Eden has an extensive roster of playable characters (called Heroes), ranging from 2-star to 5-star units. You must assemble two reserves and four front liners for your squad, each with one of these elemental types: Fire, Water, Earth, Wind, Thunder, Shade, and Crystal. The characters perform one of these skill types: Slash, Piercing, Blunt, and Magic.

This article ranks all Another Eden characters in a tier list for November 2023.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Aisha and Premaya (Alter) top Another Eden Heroes tier list for November 2023

youtube-cover

This article groups all Another Eden characters into different tiers: SS, S, A, and B. The most potent characters fall under the SS tier, while the weakest are listed in the B tier.

This tier list only provides an insight into the meta’s current state. You can use whichever character you fancy and build them with proper upgrades in this JRPG. Additionally, the ranking changes with every update because Wright Flyer Studios introduces new content and units frequently.

SS tier

Claude (Extra Style) in Another Eden (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)
The SS tier contains the most potent and dependable characters in this mobile gacha title. These units can easily obliterate enemies from any chapter swiftly.

Here are all the SS-tier Heroes:

  • Premaya (Alter): Water, Thunder
  • Aisha: Fire, Water
  • Mistrare (AS): Wind, Crystal
  • Yakumo: Shade
  • Hismena (Alter): Crystal
  • Shion (Alter): Fire
  • Otoha (AS): Earth
  • Mayu: Water
  • Flammelapis (AS): Water
  • Flammelapis: Water
  • Cynthia (AS): Wind
  • Dewey (Alter): Fire, Crystal
  • Isuka (Alter): Earth, Shade
  • Iphi: Fire, Shade
  • Tsukiha (Alter): Fire
  • Necoco (AS): Earth
  • Azami (AS): Wind
  • Alma: Crystal
  • Suzette (Extra Style): Fire
  • Toova (Alter): Earth
  • Suzette (Alter): Wind
  • Kikyo (AS): Wind
  • Isuka (Extra Style): Fire, Shade
  • Daisy: Earth
  • Melina (Extra Style): Water, Thunder
  • Nagi (Extra Style): Water, Crystal
  • Garambarrel: Wind
  • Garambarrel (AS): Wind
  • Ewella: Water, Crystal
  • Dunarith (AS): Wind
  • Pizzica: Fire
  • Chiyo (AS): Earth
  • Nikeh (AS): Water
  • Cerrine (AS): Earth
  • Shigure (AS): Water
  • Nagi (AS): Earth
  • Mighty (AS): Water
  • Ciel (AS): Earth
  • Philo: Water
  • Ewan (AS): Fire
  • Azami (AS): Wind
  • Renri (AS): Fire
  • Akane (AS): Fire
  • Foran (AS): Water
  • Yukino (AS): Water
  • Yukino: Water
  • Lokido (AS): Earth
  • Laclair (AS): Water
  • Tsukiha (AS): Fire
  • Hismena (AS): Water
  • Tsukiha (Extra Style): Wind
  • Thillelille (AS): Fire, Shade
  • Yuna (AS): Water
  • Shanie (AS): Water
  • Tsubame (AS): Earth
  • Miyu (AS): Fire
  • Miyu (Extra Style): Earth, Thunder
  • Tiramisu (AS): Earth
  • Skull: Thunder
  • Hozuki (AS): Fire
  • Anabel (AS): Water
  • Rosetta (AS): Fire
  • Shannon (AS): Wind
  • Mariel (Extra Style): Crystal
  • Mariel: Wind
  • Elga: Earth
  • Gariyu: Fire
  • Myrus: Earth
  • Milsha: Earth, Shade
  • Milsha (AS): Earth, Shade
  • Yipha: Wind
  • Yipha (AS): Wind
  • Philo (AS): Water
  • Orleya: Fire, Thunder
  • Ewan: Fire
  • Yuna: Water
  • Ilulu: Wind
  • Melody: Wind
  • Melissa: Wind, Crystal
  • Claude: Wind
  • Shannon: Wind
  • Melina: Water
  • Dewey: Water
  • Dewey (AS): Water
  • Felmina: Wind
  • Bertrand: Earth
  • Shannon (Alter): Earth
  • Clarte (AS): Earth, Crystal
  • Aldo: Fire
  • Myunfa (AS): Earth
  • Radica (AS): Fire
  • Myrus (AS): Earth
  • Nekoko (AS): Earth
  • Radias (AS): Fire
  • Kikyo (AS): Wind
  • Victor (AS): Wind, Thunder
  • Tiramisu: Earth
  • Thillelille: Fire, Shade
  • Violet: Earth
  • Cynthia: Wind
  • Myunfa: Earth
  • Cyrus: Water
  • Biaka: Wind
  • Mana: Null
  • Deirdre: Earth
  • Hardy: Fire
  • Hardy (AS): Fire

S tier

Parisa in Another Eden (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)
S-tier characters can help you progress through the majority of Another Eden’s content easily. However, you might face some challenges in the end game.

Here are all the S-tier Heroes in the RPG title.

  • Parisa (AS): Fire
  • Heena (AS): Wind
  • Alphen: Fire
  • Felmina (Extra Style): Water
  • Soira (AS): Wind
  • Eva: Water, Crystal
  • Curio: Wind, Shade
  • Serge: Null
  • Starky: Crystal
  • Kid: Fire
  • Harle: Fire, Shade
  • Levia (AS): Water
  • Zeviro (AS): Water
  • Hismena: Water
  • Sheila (AS): Water
  • Veina (AS): Wind
  • Suzette (AS): Wind
  • Claude (AS): Wind
  • Claude (Extra Style): Earth
  • Melina (AS): Water
  • Felmina (AS): Wind
  • Shion (AS): Fire
  • Ilulu: Wind
  • Pizzica (AS): Fire
  • Mariel (AS): Wind
  • Amy (AS): Wind
  • Cetie (AS): Fire
  • Zeviro: Water
  • Premaya: Earth
  • Dunarith: Wind
  • Renri: Fire
  • Tsukiha: Fire
  • Shanie: Water
  • Isuka: Wind
  • Guildna: Fire
  • Sophia: Water
  • Lokido: Earth
  • Mighty: Water
  • Bivette: Fire
  • Cetie: Fire
  • Shion: Fire
  • Nagi: Earth
  • Anabel: Water
  • Shigure: Water
  • Tiramisu (AS): Earth
  • Laclair: Water
  • Morgana: Wind
  • Tsubame: Earth
  • Lovebird: Fire
  • Lovebird (AS): Fire
  • Gariyu: Fire
  • Rosetta: Fire

A tier

Helena in Another Eden (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)
All Another Eden units in the A tier are average fighters without particularly impressive abilities. However, they can be helpful in niche situations. Giving them proper upgrades and maxing them out can help them become more viable in the meta.

Here are all the A-tier Heroes:

  • Colette: None
  • Lloyd: Fire
  • Ruina (AS): Wind
  • Radica: Fire
  • Shionne: Fire
  • Isuka (AS): Wind
  • Saki (AS): Water
  • Toova (AS): Earth
  • Elga (AS): Earth
  • Altena: Null
  • Philo: Water
  • Cyrus: Water
  • Hozuki: Fire
  • Veina: Wind
  • Ciel: Earth
  • Toova: Earth
  • Joker: Fire
  • Levia: Water
  • Strawboy: Null
  • Miyu: Fire
  • Riica: Earth
  • Bria: Water
  • Prai: Null
  • Saki: Water
  • Pom: Null
  • Galliard: Earth
  • Helena: Earth
  • Feinne: Null
  • Nopaew: Wind
  • Krervo: Null
  • Chiyo: Earth
  • Erina: Null
  • Soira: Wind

B tier

Lovinia in Another Eden (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)
The B tier has the worst characters in the current Another Eden meta. Players should use them only if they are beginners who want to get accustomed to the title's gameplay.

Here are all the B-tier Heroes:

  • Minalca: Fire
  • Uquaji: Water
  • Nikeh: Water
  • Parisa: Fire
  • Cerrine: Earth
  • Lele: Water
  • Sheila: Water
  • Foran: Water
  • Akane: Fire
  • Lingli: Fire
  • Zilva: Earth
  • Samora: Fire
  • Rufus: Fire
  • Jade: Fire
  • Amy: Wind
  • Komachi: Earth
  • Cyuca: Wind
  • Good Macky: Wind
  • Otoha: Earth
  • Myron: Earth
  • Benedict: Wind
  • Yazuki: Wind
  • Lovinia: Wind
  • Azami: Wind
  • Raven: Earth
  • Yio: Earth
  • Sevyn: Wind
  • Miranda: Fire
  • Nero: Water
  • Rovella: Water
  • Nomar: Water
  • Denny: Water
  • Nonold: Null
  • Breeno: Earth
  • Ruina: Wind
  • Darunis: Wind

That is the end of this Another Eden Heroes tier list for November 2023. Follow Sportskeeda to check out more gacha game tier lists and stay updated on the gaming world.

