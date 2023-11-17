Another Eden Heroes tier list (November 2023)

Another Eden has an extensive roster of playable characters (called Heroes), ranging from 2-star to 5-star units. You must assemble two reserves and four front liners for your squad, each with one of these elemental types: Fire, Water, Earth, Wind, Thunder, Shade, and Crystal. The characters perform one of these skill types: Slash, Piercing, Blunt, and Magic.
This article ranks all Another Eden characters in a tier list for November 2023.
Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
Aisha and Premaya (Alter) top Another Eden Heroes tier list for November 2023
This article groups all Another Eden characters into different tiers: SS, S, A, and B. The most potent characters fall under the SS tier, while the weakest are listed in the B tier.
This tier list only provides an insight into the meta’s current state. You can use whichever character you fancy and build them with proper upgrades in this JRPG. Additionally, the ranking changes with every update because Wright Flyer Studios introduces new content and units frequently.
SS tier
The SS tier contains the most potent and dependable characters in this mobile gacha title. These units can easily obliterate enemies from any chapter swiftly.
Here are all the SS-tier Heroes:
- Premaya (Alter): Water, Thunder
- Aisha: Fire, Water
- Mistrare (AS): Wind, Crystal
- Yakumo: Shade
- Hismena (Alter): Crystal
- Shion (Alter): Fire
- Otoha (AS): Earth
- Mayu: Water
- Flammelapis (AS): Water
- Flammelapis: Water
- Cynthia (AS): Wind
- Dewey (Alter): Fire, Crystal
- Isuka (Alter): Earth, Shade
- Iphi: Fire, Shade
- Tsukiha (Alter): Fire
- Necoco (AS): Earth
- Alma: Crystal
- Suzette (Extra Style): Fire
- Toova (Alter): Earth
- Suzette (Alter): Wind
- Kikyo (AS): Wind
- Isuka (Extra Style): Fire, Shade
- Daisy: Earth
- Melina (Extra Style): Water, Thunder
- Nagi (Extra Style): Water, Crystal
- Garambarrel: Wind
- Garambarrel (AS): Wind
- Ewella: Water, Crystal
- Dunarith (AS): Wind
- Pizzica: Fire
- Chiyo (AS): Earth
- Nikeh (AS): Water
- Cerrine (AS): Earth
- Shigure (AS): Water
- Nagi (AS): Earth
- Mighty (AS): Water
- Ciel (AS): Earth
- Philo: Water
- Ewan (AS): Fire
- Renri (AS): Fire
- Akane (AS): Fire
- Foran (AS): Water
- Yukino (AS): Water
- Yukino: Water
- Lokido (AS): Earth
- Laclair (AS): Water
- Tsukiha (AS): Fire
- Hismena (AS): Water
- Tsukiha (Extra Style): Wind
- Thillelille (AS): Fire, Shade
- Yuna (AS): Water
- Shanie (AS): Water
- Tsubame (AS): Earth
- Miyu (AS): Fire
- Miyu (Extra Style): Earth, Thunder
- Tiramisu (AS): Earth
- Skull: Thunder
- Hozuki (AS): Fire
- Anabel (AS): Water
- Rosetta (AS): Fire
- Shannon (AS): Wind
- Mariel (Extra Style): Crystal
- Mariel: Wind
- Elga: Earth
- Gariyu: Fire
- Myrus: Earth
- Milsha: Earth, Shade
- Milsha (AS): Earth, Shade
- Yipha: Wind
- Yipha (AS): Wind
- Philo (AS): Water
- Orleya: Fire, Thunder
- Ewan: Fire
- Yuna: Water
- Ilulu: Wind
- Melody: Wind
- Melissa: Wind, Crystal
- Claude: Wind
- Shannon: Wind
- Melina: Water
- Dewey: Water
- Dewey (AS): Water
- Felmina: Wind
- Bertrand: Earth
- Shannon (Alter): Earth
- Clarte (AS): Earth, Crystal
- Aldo: Fire
- Myunfa (AS): Earth
- Radica (AS): Fire
- Myrus (AS): Earth
- Nekoko (AS): Earth
- Radias (AS): Fire
- Victor (AS): Wind, Thunder
- Tiramisu: Earth
- Thillelille: Fire, Shade
- Violet: Earth
- Cynthia: Wind
- Myunfa: Earth
- Cyrus: Water
- Biaka: Wind
- Mana: Null
- Deirdre: Earth
- Hardy: Fire
- Hardy (AS): Fire
S tier
S-tier characters can help you progress through the majority of Another Eden’s content easily. However, you might face some challenges in the end game.
Here are all the S-tier Heroes in the RPG title.
- Parisa (AS): Fire
- Heena (AS): Wind
- Alphen: Fire
- Felmina (Extra Style): Water
- Soira (AS): Wind
- Eva: Water, Crystal
- Curio: Wind, Shade
- Serge: Null
- Starky: Crystal
- Kid: Fire
- Harle: Fire, Shade
- Levia (AS): Water
- Zeviro (AS): Water
- Hismena: Water
- Sheila (AS): Water
- Veina (AS): Wind
- Suzette (AS): Wind
- Claude (AS): Wind
- Claude (Extra Style): Earth
- Melina (AS): Water
- Felmina (AS): Wind
- Shion (AS): Fire
- Ilulu: Wind
- Pizzica (AS): Fire
- Mariel (AS): Wind
- Amy (AS): Wind
- Cetie (AS): Fire
- Zeviro: Water
- Premaya: Earth
- Dunarith: Wind
- Renri: Fire
- Tsukiha: Fire
- Shanie: Water
- Isuka: Wind
- Guildna: Fire
- Sophia: Water
- Lokido: Earth
- Mighty: Water
- Bivette: Fire
- Cetie: Fire
- Shion: Fire
- Nagi: Earth
- Anabel: Water
- Shigure: Water
- Tiramisu (AS): Earth
- Laclair: Water
- Morgana: Wind
- Tsubame: Earth
- Lovebird: Fire
- Lovebird (AS): Fire
- Gariyu: Fire
- Rosetta: Fire
A tier
All Another Eden units in the A tier are average fighters without particularly impressive abilities. However, they can be helpful in niche situations. Giving them proper upgrades and maxing them out can help them become more viable in the meta.
Here are all the A-tier Heroes:
- Colette: None
- Lloyd: Fire
- Ruina (AS): Wind
- Radica: Fire
- Shionne: Fire
- Isuka (AS): Wind
- Saki (AS): Water
- Toova (AS): Earth
- Elga (AS): Earth
- Altena: Null
- Philo: Water
- Cyrus: Water
- Hozuki: Fire
- Veina: Wind
- Ciel: Earth
- Toova: Earth
- Joker: Fire
- Levia: Water
- Strawboy: Null
- Miyu: Fire
- Riica: Earth
- Bria: Water
- Prai: Null
- Saki: Water
- Pom: Null
- Galliard: Earth
- Helena: Earth
- Feinne: Null
- Nopaew: Wind
- Krervo: Null
- Chiyo: Earth
- Erina: Null
- Soira: Wind
B tier
The B tier has the worst characters in the current Another Eden meta. Players should use them only if they are beginners who want to get accustomed to the title's gameplay.
Here are all the B-tier Heroes:
- Minalca: Fire
- Uquaji: Water
- Nikeh: Water
- Parisa: Fire
- Cerrine: Earth
- Lele: Water
- Sheila: Water
- Foran: Water
- Akane: Fire
- Lingli: Fire
- Zilva: Earth
- Samora: Fire
- Rufus: Fire
- Jade: Fire
- Amy: Wind
- Komachi: Earth
- Cyuca: Wind
- Good Macky: Wind
- Otoha: Earth
- Myron: Earth
- Benedict: Wind
- Yazuki: Wind
- Lovinia: Wind
- Azami: Wind
- Raven: Earth
- Yio: Earth
- Sevyn: Wind
- Miranda: Fire
- Nero: Water
- Rovella: Water
- Nomar: Water
- Denny: Water
- Nonold: Null
- Breeno: Earth
- Ruina: Wind
- Darunis: Wind
That is the end of this Another Eden Heroes tier list for November 2023.