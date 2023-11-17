Another Eden Heroes tier list (November 2023)

Another Eden has an extensive roster of playable characters (called Heroes), ranging from 2-star to 5-star units. You must assemble two reserves and four front liners for your squad, each with one of these elemental types: Fire, Water, Earth, Wind, Thunder, Shade, and Crystal. The characters perform one of these skill types: Slash, Piercing, Blunt, and Magic.

This article ranks all Another Eden characters in a tier list for November 2023.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Aisha and Premaya (Alter) top Another Eden Heroes tier list for November 2023

This article groups all Another Eden characters into different tiers: SS, S, A, and B. The most potent characters fall under the SS tier, while the weakest are listed in the B tier.

This tier list only provides an insight into the meta’s current state. You can use whichever character you fancy and build them with proper upgrades in this JRPG. Additionally, the ranking changes with every update because Wright Flyer Studios introduces new content and units frequently.

SS tier

Claude (Extra Style) in Another Eden (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

The SS tier contains the most potent and dependable characters in this mobile gacha title. These units can easily obliterate enemies from any chapter swiftly.

Here are all the SS-tier Heroes:

Premaya (Alter): Water, Thunder

Aisha: Fire, Water

Mistrare (AS): Wind, Crystal

Yakumo: Shade

Hismena (Alter): Crystal

Shion (Alter): Fire

Otoha (AS): Earth

Mayu: Water

Flammelapis (AS): Water

Flammelapis: Water

Cynthia (AS): Wind

Dewey (Alter): Fire, Crystal

Isuka (Alter): Earth, Shade

Iphi: Fire, Shade

Tsukiha (Alter): Fire

Necoco (AS): Earth

Azami (AS): Wind

Alma: Crystal

Suzette (Extra Style): Fire

Toova (Alter): Earth

Suzette (Alter): Wind

Kikyo (AS): Wind

Isuka (Extra Style): Fire, Shade

Daisy: Earth

Melina (Extra Style): Water, Thunder

Nagi (Extra Style): Water, Crystal

Garambarrel: Wind

Garambarrel (AS): Wind

Ewella: Water, Crystal

Dunarith (AS): Wind

Pizzica: Fire

Chiyo (AS): Earth

Nikeh (AS): Water

Cerrine (AS): Earth

Shigure (AS): Water

Nagi (AS): Earth

Mighty (AS): Water

Ciel (AS): Earth

Philo: Water

Ewan (AS): Fire

Azami (AS): Wind

Renri (AS): Fire

Akane (AS): Fire

Foran (AS): Water

Yukino (AS): Water

Yukino: Water

Lokido (AS): Earth

Laclair (AS): Water

Tsukiha (AS): Fire

Hismena (AS): Water

Tsukiha (Extra Style): Wind

Thillelille (AS): Fire, Shade

Yuna (AS): Water

Shanie (AS): Water

Tsubame (AS): Earth

Miyu (AS): Fire

Miyu (Extra Style): Earth, Thunder

Tiramisu (AS): Earth

Skull: Thunder

Hozuki (AS): Fire

Anabel (AS): Water

Rosetta (AS): Fire

Shannon (AS): Wind

Mariel (Extra Style): Crystal

Mariel: Wind

Elga: Earth

Gariyu: Fire

Myrus: Earth

Milsha: Earth, Shade

Milsha (AS): Earth, Shade

Yipha: Wind

Yipha (AS): Wind

Philo (AS): Water

Orleya: Fire, Thunder

Ewan: Fire

Yuna: Water

Ilulu: Wind

Melody: Wind

Melissa: Wind, Crystal

Claude: Wind

Shannon: Wind

Melina: Water

Dewey: Water

Dewey (AS): Water

Felmina: Wind

Bertrand: Earth

Shannon (Alter): Earth

Clarte (AS): Earth, Crystal

Aldo: Fire

Myunfa (AS): Earth

Radica (AS): Fire

Myrus (AS): Earth

Nekoko (AS): Earth

Radias (AS): Fire

Kikyo (AS): Wind

Victor (AS): Wind, Thunder

Tiramisu: Earth

Thillelille: Fire, Shade

Violet: Earth

Cynthia: Wind

Myunfa: Earth

Cyrus: Water

Biaka: Wind

Mana: Null

Deirdre: Earth

Hardy: Fire

Hardy (AS): Fire

S tier

Parisa in Another Eden (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

S-tier characters can help you progress through the majority of Another Eden’s content easily. However, you might face some challenges in the end game.

Here are all the S-tier Heroes in the RPG title.

Parisa (AS): Fire

Heena (AS): Wind

Alphen: Fire

Felmina (Extra Style): Water

Soira (AS): Wind

Eva: Water, Crystal

Curio: Wind, Shade

Serge: Null

Starky: Crystal

Kid: Fire

Harle: Fire, Shade

Levia (AS): Water

Zeviro (AS): Water

Hismena: Water

Sheila (AS): Water

Veina (AS): Wind

Suzette (AS): Wind

Claude (AS): Wind

Claude (Extra Style): Earth

Melina (AS): Water

Felmina (AS): Wind

Shion (AS): Fire

Ilulu: Wind

Pizzica (AS): Fire

Mariel (AS): Wind

Amy (AS): Wind

Cetie (AS): Fire

Zeviro: Water

Premaya: Earth

Dunarith: Wind

Renri: Fire

Tsukiha: Fire

Shanie: Water

Isuka: Wind

Guildna: Fire

Sophia: Water

Lokido: Earth

Mighty: Water

Bivette: Fire

Cetie: Fire

Shion: Fire

Nagi: Earth

Anabel: Water

Shigure: Water

Tiramisu (AS): Earth

Laclair: Water

Morgana: Wind

Tsubame: Earth

Lovebird: Fire

Lovebird (AS): Fire

Gariyu: Fire

Rosetta: Fire

A tier

Helena in Another Eden (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

All Another Eden units in the A tier are average fighters without particularly impressive abilities. However, they can be helpful in niche situations. Giving them proper upgrades and maxing them out can help them become more viable in the meta.

Here are all the A-tier Heroes:

Colette: None

Lloyd: Fire

Ruina (AS): Wind

Radica: Fire

Shionne: Fire

Isuka (AS): Wind

Saki (AS): Water

Toova (AS): Earth

Elga (AS): Earth

Altena: Null

Philo: Water

Cyrus: Water

Hozuki: Fire

Veina: Wind

Ciel: Earth

Toova: Earth

Joker: Fire

Levia: Water

Strawboy: Null

Miyu: Fire

Riica: Earth

Bria: Water

Prai: Null

Saki: Water

Pom: Null

Galliard: Earth

Helena: Earth

Feinne: Null

Nopaew: Wind

Krervo: Null

Chiyo: Earth

Erina: Null

Soira: Wind

B tier

Lovinia in Another Eden (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

The B tier has the worst characters in the current Another Eden meta. Players should use them only if they are beginners who want to get accustomed to the title's gameplay.

Here are all the B-tier Heroes:

Minalca: Fire

Uquaji: Water

Nikeh: Water

Parisa: Fire

Cerrine: Earth

Lele: Water

Sheila: Water

Foran: Water

Akane: Fire

Lingli: Fire

Zilva: Earth

Samora: Fire

Rufus: Fire

Jade: Fire

Amy: Wind

Komachi: Earth

Cyuca: Wind

Good Macky: Wind

Otoha: Earth

Myron: Earth

Benedict: Wind

Yazuki: Wind

Lovinia: Wind

Azami: Wind

Raven: Earth

Yio: Earth

Sevyn: Wind

Miranda: Fire

Nero: Water

Rovella: Water

Nomar: Water

Denny: Water

Nonold: Null

Breeno: Earth

Ruina: Wind

Darunis: Wind

That is the end of this Another Eden Heroes tier list for November 2023. Follow Sportskeeda to check out more gacha game tier lists and stay updated on the gaming world.