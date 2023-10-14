Esports & Gaming

Another Eden Heroes tier list (October 2023)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Oct 14, 2023 23:42 GMT
Another Eden
Another Eden Heroes tier list for October 2023. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

In Another Eden, you select six Heroes (four front liners and two reserves) to form a party and battle enemies by time-traveling into the ancient past and distant future. This mobile JRPG title features over 100 characters with upgradable abilities, various skills, and elemental types. You might be confused about which entities to include in your team or invest in since this game offers such a colossal ensemble of units.

This article provides a complete Another Eden Heroes tier list for October 2023, helping you choose the best characters to build a winning squad.

Aisha and Yakumo rank at the top of this Another Eden tier list for October 2023

An in-game screenshot of Another Eden gameplay. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

Each Another Eden Hero has unique skills: Piercing, Slash, Blunt, and Magic. These have varying rarities, with lower ones being one or two stars, while the highest is five. Additionally, Heroes have one of these elemental types: Fire, Wind, Crystal, Earth, Water, Thunder, and Shade.

This article divides each character into SS, S, A, and B tiers with their respective elements. SS presents those who overpower all others and dominate the current meta. In contrast, the characters in the B-tier are the weakest and provide no utility in battles.

SS-tier

Aisa in Another Eden. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

Another Eden Heroes in the SS tier are the most potent in this mobile RPG title. With these units on your roster, no enemy stands a chance against you. These entities will help you breeze through any stage in this mobile gacha title:

  • Aisha: Fire, Water
  • Yakumo: Shade
  • Iphi: Fire, Shade
  • Tsukiha (Alter): Fire
  • Necoco (AS): Earth
  • Azami (AS): Wind
  • Alma: Crystal
  • Hismena (Alter): Crystal
  • Shion (Alter): Fire
  • Otoha (AS): Earth
  • Mayu: Water
  • Flammelapis (AS): Water
  • Flammelapis: Water
  • Premaya (Alter): Water, Thunder
  • Mistrare (AS): Wind, Crystal
  • Cynthia (AS): Wind
  • Dewey (Alter): Fire, Crystal
  • Isuka (Alter): Earth, Shade
  • Suzette (Extra Style): Fire
  • Toova (Alter): Earth
  • Suzette (Alter): Wind
  • Isuka (Extra Style): Fire, Shade
  • Daisy: Earth
  • Kikyo (AS): Wind
  • Melina (Extra Style): Water, Thunder
  • Nagi (Extra Style): Water, Crystal
  • Garambarrel: Wind
  • Garambarrel (AS): Wind
  • Ewella: Water, Crystal
  • Dunarith (AS): Wind
  • Pizzica: Fire
  • Chiyo (AS): Earth
  • Nikeh (AS): Water
  • Cerrine (AS): Earth
  • Shigure (AS): Water
  • Nagi (AS): Earth
  • Mighty (AS): Water
  • Ciel (AS): Earth
  • Philo: Water
  • Ewan (AS): Fire
  • Azami (AS): Wind
  • Renri (AS): Fire
  • Akane (AS): Fire
  • Foran (AS): Water
  • Yukino (AS): Water
  • Yukino: Water
  • Lokido (AS): Earth
  • Laclair (AS): Water
  • Tsukiha (AS): Fire
  • Hismena (AS): Water
  • Tsukiha (Extra Style): Wind
  • Thillelille (AS): Fire, Shade
  • Yuna (AS): Water
  • Miyu (AS): Fire
  • Miyu (Extra Style): Earth, Thunder
  • Tiramisu (AS): Earth
  • Skull: Thunder
  • Shanie (AS): Water
  • Tsubame (AS): Earth
  • Hozuki (AS): Fire
  • Anabel (AS): Water
  • Rosetta (AS): Fire
  • Shannon (AS): Wind
  • Shannon (Alter): Earth
  • Clarte (AS): Earth, Crystal
  • Aldo: Fire
  • Myunfa (AS): Earth
  • Radica (AS): Fire
  • Myrus (AS): Earth
  • Nekoko (AS): Earth
  • Radias (AS): Fire
  • Kikyo (AS): Wind
  • Victor (AS): Wind, Thunder
  • Tiramisu: Earth
  • Thillelille: Fire, Shade
  • Violet: Earth
  • Cynthia: Wind
  • Myunfa: Earth
  • Cyrus: Water
  • Biaka: Wind
  • Mana: Null
  • Deirdre: Earth
  • Hardy: Fire
  • Hardy (AS): Fire
  • Mariel (Extra Style): Crystal
  • Mariel: Wind
  • Elga: Earth
  • Gariyu: Fire
  • Myrus: Earth
  • Milsha: Earth, Shade
  • Milsha (AS): Earth, Shade
  • Yipha: Wind
  • Yipha (AS): Wind
  • Philo (AS): Water
  • Orleya: Fire, Thunder
  • Ewan: Fire
  • Yuna: Water
  • Ilulu: Wind
  • Melody: Wind
  • Melissa: Wind, Crystal
  • Claude: Wind
  • Shannon: Wind
  • Melina: Water
  • Dewey: Water
  • Dewey (AS): Water
  • Felmina: Wind
  • Bertrand: Earth

S-tier

Heena (Another Style) in Another Eden. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

S-tier characters in this gacha title can outperform A and B-tier Another Eden Heroes but are less potent than SS ones. Invest your resources in these characters to upgrade them, and they will help you clear most content easily:

  • Heena (AS): Wind
  • Alphen: Fire
  • Felmina (Extra Style): Water
  • Soira (AS): Wind
  • Eva: Water, Crystal
  • Curio: Wind, Shade
  • Serge: Null
  • Starky: Crystal
  • Kid: Fire
  • Harle: Fire, Shade
  • Levia (AS): Water
  • Zeviro (AS): Water
  • Hismena: Water
  • Sheila (AS): Water
  • Veina (AS): Wind
  • Suzette (AS): Wind
  • Claude (AS): Wind
  • Claude (Extra Style): Earth
  • Melina (AS): Water
  • Felmina (AS): Wind
  • Shion (AS): Fire
  • Ilulu: Wind
  • Pizzica (AS): Fire
  • Mariel (AS): Wind
  • Amy (AS): Wind
  • Cetie (AS): Fire
  • Zeviro: Water
  • Premaya: Earth
  • Dunarith: Wind
  • Renri: Fire
  • Tsukiha: Fire
  • Shanie: Water
  • Isuka: Wind
  • Guildna: Fire
  • Sophia: Water
  • Lokido: Earth
  • Mighty: Water
  • Bivette: Fire
  • Cetie: Fire
  • Shion: Fire
  • Nagi: Earth
  • Anabel: Water
  • Shigure: Water
  • Tiramisu (AS): Earth
  • Laclair: Water
  • Morgana: Wind
  • Tsubame: Earth
  • Lovebird: Fire
  • Lovebird (AS): Fire
  • Gariyu: Fire
  • Rosetta: Fire

A-tier

Colette in Another Eden. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

You can use A-tier characters only after upgrading them to their maximum level. Even then, they remain average fighters and only provide utility in specific situations. Use them until you get your hands on Another Eden Heroes from the S or SS tier.

  • Colette: None
  • Lloyd: Fire
  • Shionne: Fire
  • Isuka (AS): Wind
  • Saki (AS): Water
  • Toova (AS): Earth
  • Elga (AS): Earth
  • Ruina (AS): Wind
  • Radica: Fire
  • Altena: Null
  • Philo: Water
  • Cyrus: Water
  • Hozuki: Fire
  • Veina: Wind
  • Ciel: Earth
  • Toova: Earth
  • Joker: Fire
  • Levia: Water
  • Strawboy: Null

B-tier

Miyu in Another Eden. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

The B-tier includes the worst characters who provide little to no utility in combat. These units are the best choices for beginners and can help them understand the meta better and familiarize themselves with Another Eden's gameplay:

  • Miyu: Fire
  • Riica: Earth
  • Bria: Water
  • Helena: Earth
  • Feinne: Null
  • Nopaew: Wind
  • Krervo: Null
  • Chiyo: Earth
  • Erina: Null
  • Soira: Wind
  • Prai: Null
  • Saki: Water
  • Pom: Null
  • Galliard: Earth
  • Minalca: Fire
  • Uquaji: Water
  • Nikeh: Water
  • Parisa: Fire
  • Cerrine: Earth
  • Lele: Water
  • Sheila: Water
  • Foran: Water
  • Akane: Fire
  • Lingli: Fire
  • Zilva: Earth
  • Samora: Fire
  • Rufus: Fire
  • Jade: Fire
  • Amy: Wind
  • Komachi: Earth
  • Cyuca: Wind
  • Good Macky: Wind
  • Otoha: Earth
  • Myron: Earth
  • Benedict: Wind
  • Yazuki: Wind
  • Lovinia: Wind
  • Azami: Wind
  • Raven: Earth
  • Yio: Earth
  • Sevyn: Wind
  • Miranda: Fire
  • Nero: Water
  • Rovella: Water
  • Nomar: Water
  • Denny: Water
  • Nonold: Null
  • Breeno: Earth
  • Ruina: Wind
  • Darunis: Wind

That concludes this Another Eden Heroes tier list for October 2023. Follow Sportskeeda to find more tier lists of such RPG games.

