Another Eden Heroes tier list (October 2023)

In Another Eden, you select six Heroes (four front liners and two reserves) to form a party and battle enemies by time-traveling into the ancient past and distant future. This mobile JRPG title features over 100 characters with upgradable abilities, various skills, and elemental types. You might be confused about which entities to include in your team or invest in since this game offers such a colossal ensemble of units.

This article provides a complete Another Eden Heroes tier list for October 2023, helping you choose the best characters to build a winning squad.

Aisha and Yakumo rank at the top of this Another Eden tier list for October 2023

An in-game screenshot of Another Eden gameplay. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

Each Another Eden Hero has unique skills: Piercing, Slash, Blunt, and Magic. These have varying rarities, with lower ones being one or two stars, while the highest is five. Additionally, Heroes have one of these elemental types: Fire, Wind, Crystal, Earth, Water, Thunder, and Shade.

This article divides each character into SS, S, A, and B tiers with their respective elements. SS presents those who overpower all others and dominate the current meta. In contrast, the characters in the B-tier are the weakest and provide no utility in battles.

SS-tier

Aisa in Another Eden. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

Another Eden Heroes in the SS tier are the most potent in this mobile RPG title. With these units on your roster, no enemy stands a chance against you. These entities will help you breeze through any stage in this mobile gacha title:

Aisha: Fire, Water

Yakumo: Shade

Iphi: Fire, Shade

Tsukiha (Alter): Fire

Necoco (AS): Earth

Azami (AS): Wind

Alma: Crystal

Hismena (Alter): Crystal

Shion (Alter): Fire

Otoha (AS): Earth

Mayu: Water

Flammelapis (AS): Water

Flammelapis: Water

Premaya (Alter): Water, Thunder

Mistrare (AS): Wind, Crystal

Cynthia (AS): Wind

Dewey (Alter): Fire, Crystal

Isuka (Alter): Earth, Shade

Suzette (Extra Style): Fire

Toova (Alter): Earth

Suzette (Alter): Wind

Isuka (Extra Style): Fire, Shade

Daisy: Earth

Kikyo (AS): Wind

Melina (Extra Style): Water, Thunder

Nagi (Extra Style): Water, Crystal

Garambarrel: Wind

Garambarrel (AS): Wind

Ewella: Water, Crystal

Dunarith (AS): Wind

Pizzica: Fire

Chiyo (AS): Earth

Nikeh (AS): Water

Cerrine (AS): Earth

Shigure (AS): Water

Nagi (AS): Earth

Mighty (AS): Water

Ciel (AS): Earth

Philo: Water

Ewan (AS): Fire

Renri (AS): Fire

Akane (AS): Fire

Foran (AS): Water

Yukino (AS): Water

Yukino: Water

Lokido (AS): Earth

Laclair (AS): Water

Tsukiha (AS): Fire

Hismena (AS): Water

Tsukiha (Extra Style): Wind

Thillelille (AS): Fire, Shade

Yuna (AS): Water

Miyu (AS): Fire

Miyu (Extra Style): Earth, Thunder

Tiramisu (AS): Earth

Skull: Thunder

Shanie (AS): Water

Tsubame (AS): Earth

Hozuki (AS): Fire

Anabel (AS): Water

Rosetta (AS): Fire

Shannon (AS): Wind

Shannon (Alter): Earth

Clarte (AS): Earth, Crystal

Aldo: Fire

Myunfa (AS): Earth

Radica (AS): Fire

Myrus (AS): Earth

Nekoko (AS): Earth

Radias (AS): Fire

Victor (AS): Wind, Thunder

Tiramisu: Earth

Thillelille: Fire, Shade

Violet: Earth

Cynthia: Wind

Myunfa: Earth

Cyrus: Water

Biaka: Wind

Mana: Null

Deirdre: Earth

Hardy: Fire

Hardy (AS): Fire

Mariel (Extra Style): Crystal

Mariel: Wind

Elga: Earth

Gariyu: Fire

Myrus: Earth

Milsha: Earth, Shade

Milsha (AS): Earth, Shade

Yipha: Wind

Yipha (AS): Wind

Philo (AS): Water

Orleya: Fire, Thunder

Ewan: Fire

Yuna: Water

Ilulu: Wind

Melody: Wind

Melissa: Wind, Crystal

Claude: Wind

Shannon: Wind

Melina: Water

Dewey: Water

Dewey (AS): Water

Felmina: Wind

Bertrand: Earth

S-tier

Heena (Another Style) in Another Eden. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

S-tier characters in this gacha title can outperform A and B-tier Another Eden Heroes but are less potent than SS ones. Invest your resources in these characters to upgrade them, and they will help you clear most content easily:

Heena (AS): Wind

Alphen: Fire

Felmina (Extra Style): Water

Soira (AS): Wind

Eva: Water, Crystal

Curio: Wind, Shade

Serge: Null

Starky: Crystal

Kid: Fire

Harle: Fire, Shade

Levia (AS): Water

Zeviro (AS): Water

Hismena: Water

Sheila (AS): Water

Veina (AS): Wind

Suzette (AS): Wind

Claude (AS): Wind

Claude (Extra Style): Earth

Melina (AS): Water

Felmina (AS): Wind

Shion (AS): Fire

Ilulu: Wind

Pizzica (AS): Fire

Mariel (AS): Wind

Amy (AS): Wind

Cetie (AS): Fire

Zeviro: Water

Premaya: Earth

Dunarith: Wind

Renri: Fire

Tsukiha: Fire

Shanie: Water

Isuka: Wind

Guildna: Fire

Sophia: Water

Lokido: Earth

Mighty: Water

Bivette: Fire

Cetie: Fire

Shion: Fire

Nagi: Earth

Anabel: Water

Shigure: Water

Tiramisu (AS): Earth

Laclair: Water

Morgana: Wind

Tsubame: Earth

Lovebird: Fire

Lovebird (AS): Fire

Gariyu: Fire

Rosetta: Fire

A-tier

Colette in Another Eden. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

You can use A-tier characters only after upgrading them to their maximum level. Even then, they remain average fighters and only provide utility in specific situations. Use them until you get your hands on Another Eden Heroes from the S or SS tier.

Colette: None

Lloyd: Fire

Shionne: Fire

Isuka (AS): Wind

Saki (AS): Water

Toova (AS): Earth

Elga (AS): Earth

Ruina (AS): Wind

Radica: Fire

Altena: Null

Philo: Water

Cyrus: Water

Hozuki: Fire

Veina: Wind

Ciel: Earth

Toova: Earth

Joker: Fire

Levia: Water

Strawboy: Null

B-tier

Miyu in Another Eden. (Image via Wright Flyer Studios)

The B-tier includes the worst characters who provide little to no utility in combat. These units are the best choices for beginners and can help them understand the meta better and familiarize themselves with Another Eden's gameplay:

Miyu: Fire

Riica: Earth

Bria: Water

Helena: Earth

Feinne: Null

Nopaew: Wind

Krervo: Null

Chiyo: Earth

Erina: Null

Soira: Wind

Prai: Null

Saki: Water

Pom: Null

Galliard: Earth

Minalca: Fire

Uquaji: Water

Nikeh: Water

Parisa: Fire

Cerrine: Earth

Lele: Water

Sheila: Water

Foran: Water

Akane: Fire

Lingli: Fire

Zilva: Earth

Samora: Fire

Rufus: Fire

Jade: Fire

Amy: Wind

Komachi: Earth

Cyuca: Wind

Good Macky: Wind

Otoha: Earth

Myron: Earth

Benedict: Wind

Yazuki: Wind

Lovinia: Wind

Azami: Wind

Raven: Earth

Yio: Earth

Sevyn: Wind

Miranda: Fire

Nero: Water

Rovella: Water

Nomar: Water

Denny: Water

Nonold: Null

Breeno: Earth

Ruina: Wind

Darunis: Wind

