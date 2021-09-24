Apex Legends community’s mixed reaction to #ApexStrike for ‘Operation Health’

The Apex Legends community is vocally demanding a solution from Respawn regarding the ongoing server issues. On Reddit, players and fans have been brainstorming to find a plausible explanation for the developers.

A few days ago, Operation Health gained some traction. This campaign was suggested as a solution to fix the myriad issues Apex Legends is currently facing. Operation Health was carried out by Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege developers. They have decided against releasing any content for a whole season and instead focus their resources on fixing the game engine and lag issues.

While some players believe this would be a good solution for Apex Legends to fix the servers, a Respawn developer has raised concerns about the method, calling it a "great idea in theory."

Mixed reaction within the Apex Legends community to #ApexStrike for Operation Health

Operation Health as a solution was met with mixed reactions within the Apex Legends community. Several players suggested Apex Legends carry out Operation Health in Season 11 by improving the overall server infrastructure and fixing specific bugs that can alter the player's experience.

One player suggested an #ApexStrike, and while the intention might be good, many players disagreed with this strategy. Reddit user u/writing-nerdy said:

“I feel like I should have just called it something else [other than a strike], I just want them to promise to fix big issues. I want them to dedicate time and promise to fix big problems over other minor things and take/acquire help wherever they can.Things like operating the game at high fps, broken audio, messed up servers, whatever, shouldn’t be an issue this many seasons in… So if you will stand with me, it’s just one day without Apex and we can show them that it is our favorite game and we want them to fix it! We love Apex!”

A lot of players from the community believe that this is not how game development works. One Reddit user mentioned that not all developers could engage in fixing bugs and performing server maintenance. This would mean the entire creative team would have to be fired for three months.

While the #ApexStrike hasn't received much attention within the community, it is clear that the devs are continuously working towards resolving the issues faced by players.

