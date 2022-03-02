Apex Legends Control Mode to soon return to the game

Control is the latest limited-time mode that was introduced in Apex Legends Season 12 after Arenas. In this mode, a total of eighteen players are divided into two teams having 9 players each. The teams then battle, capture, and hold capture points to emerge victorious.

They also have the option to respawn multiple times in a single match. This is very similar to Battlefield's Conquest mode. However, it was removed shortly after its debut due to its limited-time nature. Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that it will make a return with certain improvements in the near future.

When will Control mode return to Apex Legends and which changes will be implemented?

With the arrival of Defiance, certain changes were brought to the game and the limited-time mode 'Control' is one of them. A total of 18 players form two teams having 9 players each and they need to capture certain points and hold them. The basic functionality of this mode is much like Battlefield's Conquest mode but with a touch of Apex Legends.

Players can also respawn multiple times in a single match and can change loadouts as well. Due to the limited-time nature of the mode, it was shortlived. However, Josh Medina, one of Respawn Entertainment's producers, has confirmed that it will return soon with improvements. The exact date of its return is still unknown.

Control has not been perfect since its release. One major complaint from the community was that the spawning system needed to be changed. They also added that capturing the B point almost guaranteed a win for the team that managed to do it first. Also, the lack of any minimap makes it difficult for certain players in the community to plan their strategy properly.

Respawn may have taken these issues into consideration by now and might work on them accordingly. The Control mode received a positive response from the community upon its arrival to the game and some of them even demanded it to be a permanent mode like the Arenas. Shroud liked the new limited-time game mode and said that he had fun while playing with his teammates.

“It’s kind of cool. I can see the boys having fun with this game mode. I can see it.”

However, some tweaks and improvements would optimize the mode and make it more enjoyable for the players.

Edited by Mayank Shete