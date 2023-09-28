Apex Legends to Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) Sens convertor: How to convert sensitivity settings

With the highly-anticipated release of Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), Apex Legends players are facing an intriguing crossroads. In the realm of first-person shooters (FPS), the precise management of mouse sensitivity can be the key to success. Transitioning from Apex Legends to the world of CS2 might seem daunting, especially when it comes to adjusting sensitivity settings.

Players have diverse preferences, with some favoring lightning-fast movements and others opting for slower, more precise ones. However, there's good news for Apex Legends enthusiasts making the leap to CS2.

Thanks to the fact that both games are based on the Source engine, the sensitivity values remain consistent. In other words, you can simply copy and paste your settings from Apex Legends to Counter-Strike 2, eliminating the need for complex conversions.

Apex Legends to Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) Sens conversion

1) Confirm your Apex Legends sensitivity

To check your sensitivity values in Apex Legends, follow the steps given below:

Begin by launching Apex Legends and navigating to the Main Menu. Click on the gear symbol located at the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. Select Settings and then go to Mouse/Keyboard or Controller (depending on what device you’re playing Apex Legends with). Here, you'll find your current sensitivity setting value. Make sure to take note or copy this number.

2) Prepare for CS2

Now that you have your Apex Legends sensitivity value, it's time to set it up in Counter-Strike 2. Given that both games use the Source engine, you won't need to calculate or convert the values.

3) Transfer your settings

To transfer your Apex Legends settings to CS2, follow the steps given below:

Simply open Counter-Strike 2 through the Steam client. Access the game console by pressing the tilde key, represented by "~." If the console doesn't appear, navigate to the "Game" tab in settings and enable the developer console. Now, enter the "sensitivity [Number]" into the command box, replacing "[Number]" with the sensitivity value you noted down in Apex Legends. Alternatively, you can also go through the settings in the Counter-Strike 2 menu and copy paste your sensitivity value.

Your sensitivity settings are now aligned with your gaming style, ready for CS2 action.

4) Fine-tune if necessary

With your sensitivity settings in place, take some time to test them in Counter-Strike 2. If you find that further adjustments are required to achieve the perfect balance, feel free to make refinements as needed.

So, gear up, fine-tune your settings if necessary, and prepare to dominate the Counter-Strike 2 battlefield like a pro!