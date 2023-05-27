Apex Legends "Disconnected: Detected Data Mismatch" error - How to fix, possible reason, and more

Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royale titles in gaming. It features very fast-paced and intense gameplay. However, this title is not without flaws. Recently, a new issue arose where players received a ''Data Mismatch" error, rendering the game unplayable for some. Moreover, this angered the community because the developers refused to acknowledge the problem.

There is no definite answer or reason for this issue. However, one potential solution that one user received through EA Support is available. This piece will discuss how to potentially fix the issue and what might have caused it.

How to fix the "Disconnected: Detected Data Mismatch" error in Apex Legends

Error message in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

If gamers report the problem, EA support takes a long time to respond, and the customary solution they suggest often does not work. However, one user named Dajme123 received a fix that worked for the majority of gamers.

Provided fix

Users who are experiencing the problem should take the following steps to resolve it:

Create a new user on your PC. Install the EA Client on the new Windows user. After that, install Apex Legends. Now, simply open the game and it will probably fix the issue.

To create a new user ID on your PC, you need to follow the following steps:

Select Start and go to settings. Navigate to the Accounts section Go to the Family & Other Users option. Under the Other Users section, select "Add someone else to this PC." Enter the required Microsoft account credentials. Follow the prompts.

This approach has resolved the issue for most gamers; however, others are still experiencing the problem. As a result, it is most likely a temporary remedy, and gamers should wait for the next patch, where the developers will likely deal with Apex's "Data Mismatch" error effectively.

Possible reason behind the issue

The cause of this "Data Mismatch" problem is unknown. Still, the community speculates that users who are getting this error have not been active in the game in a long time. They will most likely encounter that problem after installing or opening WZ2 after a long time.

Many Reddit users who hadn't played in a long time noted the issue. One user named henk1122 stated that he wanted to play Apex Legends after a year and saw the "Disconnected: Detected Data Mismatch" error.

The developers should look into the issue as soon as possible since players who wish to play Apex Legends after a break are unable to do so, thereby impacting the title's overall image.

