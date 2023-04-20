 Apex Legends' latest patch fixes server issues causing DDOS attacks

Like any other online multiplayer game, Apex Legends suffers from certain issues. The major problem affecting the online health of the game lately has been the massive incursion of cheaters and DDoSers. The latest patch update, released on April 20, 2023, during Season 16: Revelry, discusses some of the quality-of-life changes that the developers have added and certain fixes for the constant DDoS attacks.

DDoS means Distributed Denial-of-Service. The attacker resorts to flooding the server with traffic to prevent players from staying connected or from accessing the multiplayer gaming service.

Hackers can use this method to boost low-level players to certain ranks by having an unethical advantage in the game. With all the players disconnecting, the game automatically grants the hacking team a win.

Patch notes for Apex Legends (April 20)

-A fix to improve freezing, stuttering, and low-res UI on Olympus 🗺️

-A server issue used in DDOS attacks has now been fixed

As per Apex Legends' official Twitter handle, the latest patch update contains:

A fix to improve freezing, stuttering, and low-res UI on Olympus

A server issue used in DDOS attacks has now been fixed

Gun Run matches with simultaneous winning knife kills will now properly end the match

Collection Event packs are now giftable

Apex Legends has always struggled to find a fix against DDoSers for the longest time. Most recently, Pro Apex players from South America have resorted to social media to shed light on how extensive and deep-rooted the problem is.

Supposedly boosted players are being protected by hackers, DDoS'ing lobbies and more

Respawn has seemingly found a solution to the issue and has introduced a fix with the latest update. However, DDoS attacks are not region-specific and have been haunting the game since its inception. There's been a constant hue and cry regarding the cheating issue and how it affects the players and the game.

Most players in the community rejoiced at the release of Season 16: Revelry, which made many of the desired changes that had been pending for months. However, the excitement was short-lived due to the influx of hackers and DDoSers that had once again plagued the ranked lobbies of Apex Legends.

Pros and casuals were equally devastated at the lack of any response against such issues from Respawn Entertainment.

SA players don't know what to do other than spam @RSPN_Hideouts on Twitter - a "process" that clearly isn't working

Besk says he's never spoken with anyone at Respawn. "We don't have anyone's contact, and when we send messages they are not answered"

Many pros have voiced their issues in light of the recent DDoS attacks and the latest patch update proves to be the first step Respawn has taken to ensure that players' voices are being heard. The competitive integrity and health of the game could be severely hurt if Respawn doesn't find a solution to these issues soon.

