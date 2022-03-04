Players are enraged with the possible return of Legend Editions of Apex Legends after the studio confirmed otherwise

Earlier this year, Respawn Entertainment gave Apex Legends players a last chance to get their hands on the "Legend" Edition skins of characters. Players are now equally surprised and disappointed with the fact that these skins are being resold in the store.

Previously, players were able to buy a legend-specific version of the game, which included a special skin for that specific character, a banner, and weapon skins. Respawn confirmed that these editions won't be purchasable anymore, along with the introduction of Defiance. Surprisingly, the Lifeline Edition is back in store once again, which increases the possibility of the return of other editions as well.

The Lifeline Edition skins of Apex Legends have returned to the store, much to players' surprise

With the arrival of Season 12, Respawn Entertainment decided to remove the Legend Editions from the store. But much to players' surprise, the Lifeline Edition has made a return to the in-game store and is available for 1,800 Apex Coins or around $20.

Previously, the Legend Editions of the game could be bought for $19.99 and offered multiple items like Apex Coins, banners, icons, and charms. It has now been reduced to just three items - the Skin itself, a gun skin, and five Apex Packs. Certain users are disappointed with the fact that they have been baited to buy these editions because of a false alarm.

zilke @zilke_YouTube @alphaINTEL If they didnt say that they will be gone forever its okay. But baiting us to buy the editions because its literally the last call to get them while its not is not okay @alphaINTEL If they didnt say that they will be gone forever its okay. But baiting us to buy the editions because its literally the last call to get them while its not is not okay

Another user on Reddit commented that the studio of Apex Legends is making such a move to resell those skins at inflated prices.

Another user commented on the issue:

“Holy sh*t.... They know we know these things right? Like all the "community love" and whatever the devs try to spread, it's stuff like this and all the other examples that really show its all marketing.”

A user on Twitter said:

"Definitely 👎, people spent money on those and more people spent money on those because they thought they were going away forever."

The response from the community has been mostly negative after the devs of Apex Legends managed to pull off a maneuver like this. Players are disappointed that they were falsely alerted about a last chance to get their hands on these skins.

As of now, only the Lifeline Edition skin has been returned to the store. However, the return of this skin has increased the chances of other skins returning as well in the future. Fans of the title can check back here to get all the latest updates.

