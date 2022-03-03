Apex Legends Season 12: Wraith skins tier list

Wraith is a versatile and offensive character from Apex Legends who has been present since its release. She used to be an extremely useful flank and escape artist but was severely nerfed as the game evolved. Even after her nerf, she is the second most-played legend in the game at the moment.
Her specialty is her ultimate "Dimensional Rift," where a portal opens for her team to escape difficult situations. Wraith's tactical ability "Into the Void" allows her to reposition or take cover while invincible for 4 seconds. She also has some of the best-looking skins in the game.
Wraith skins tier list in Apex Legends Season 12
Wraith falls among the top three most-played legends in Apex Legends. While she sits in the second position, the first and third positions have been occupied by Octane and Valkyrie, respectively.
Wraith has 78 skins, out of which 26 are Legendary, 11 are Epic, 25 are Rare, and 16 are Common. These cosmetics will be divided into the following tiers, based on looks - S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier.
S Tier cosmetics consist of those Valkyrie skins that are breathtaking to look at. As the tiers follow, the quality of the skins also degrades.
All the Wraith skin tiers in Apex Legends are listed below:
S Tier
- The Liberator
- Vengeance Seeker
- Quarantine 722
- Void Specialist
- Airship Assassin
- Flashpoint
- Night Terror
- Protector of the Void
- Voidwalker
- Mistress of Evil
- Final Sunset
- Perfect Soldier
- Voices from the Past
- Depths of the Void
- Marble Goddess
- Void Prowler
- Emerald Enchantress
- High Class
- Risen Queen
- Phasewalker
- Hellcat
- Queen's Guard
- Demon's Whisper
- Neon Spectre
- Ringside
- Wave Shift
A Tier
- Sun Bleached
- Daemon Hunter
- Fiber Optics
- Vision Walker
- Wraith's Wraith
- Overclocked
- Wreath
- Cold Sweats
- Neural Net
- Heat Sync
- Hack the System
- Queen of Hearts
- Forgotten in the Void
- Silver Specter
B Tier
- Arachnophobia
- Backdraft
- Bloodline
- Checkered Past
- Desert Scorpion
- Disruptor
- Head Trip
- High Frequency
- Perfect Storm
- Royal Decree
- Scales of Justice
- Self Organized
- Tropic Streak
- Warlord
- Woodland Warfare
- Founder
- Survivor
- Bloodshot
- Royal Guard
- Chilled Out
- Woad Warrior
- Energy Transfer
C Tier
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Vino
- Yellowjacket
This list has been updated as of Season 12 Defiance, released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms.
