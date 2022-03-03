Apex Legends Season 12: Wraith skins tier list

Wraith is a versatile and offensive character from Apex Legends who has been present since its release. She used to be an extremely useful flank and escape artist but was severely nerfed as the game evolved. Even after her nerf, she is the second most-played legend in the game at the moment.

Her specialty is her ultimate "Dimensional Rift," where a portal opens for her team to escape difficult situations. Wraith's tactical ability "Into the Void" allows her to reposition or take cover while invincible for 4 seconds. She also has some of the best-looking skins in the game.

Wraith skins tier list in Apex Legends Season 12

Wraith falls among the top three most-played legends in Apex Legends. While she sits in the second position, the first and third positions have been occupied by Octane and Valkyrie, respectively.

Wraith has 78 skins, out of which 26 are Legendary, 11 are Epic, 25 are Rare, and 16 are Common. These cosmetics will be divided into the following tiers, based on looks - S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier.

S Tier cosmetics consist of those skins that are breathtaking to look at. As the tiers follow, the quality of the skins also degrades.

All the Wraith skin tiers in Apex Legends are listed below:

S Tier

The Liberator

Vengeance Seeker

Quarantine 722

Void Specialist

Airship Assassin

Flashpoint

Night Terror

Protector of the Void

Voidwalker

Mistress of Evil

Final Sunset

Perfect Soldier

Voices from the Past

Depths of the Void

Marble Goddess

Void Prowler

Emerald Enchantress

High Class

Risen Queen

Phasewalker

Hellcat

Queen's Guard

Demon's Whisper

Neon Spectre

Ringside

Wave Shift

A Tier

Sun Bleached

Daemon Hunter

Fiber Optics

Vision Walker

Wraith's Wraith

Overclocked

Wreath

Cold Sweats

Neural Net

Heat Sync

Hack the System

Queen of Hearts

Forgotten in the Void

Silver Specter

B Tier

Arachnophobia

Backdraft

Bloodline

Checkered Past

Desert Scorpion

Disruptor

Head Trip

High Frequency

Perfect Storm

Royal Decree

Scales of Justice

Self Organized

Tropic Streak

Warlord

Woodland Warfare

Founder

Survivor

Bloodshot

Royal Guard

Chilled Out

Woad Warrior

Energy Transfer

C Tier

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Vino

Yellowjacket

This list has been updated as of Season 12 Defiance, released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms.

