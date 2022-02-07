Apex Legends is giving away login rewards for third anniversary, here is how to get them

With new seasons and battle passes that bring new content, Apex Legends keeps enjoying a high number of players. The game has plenty of players spread across multiple platforms and EA has some special gifts for all of them on the occasion of the third anniversary.

Back when it was released, very few fans had anticipated just how big and popular the game would go on to become. In certain ways, the success the game has found is quite unprecedented. Respawn and EA took the Battle Royale genre in a new direction altogether, which has definitely borne fruit.

It's incredible to think in some ways that Apex Legends has completed three years on the market, and has given hours and hours of enjoyment to so many players. Let's find out what goodies the players have over the occasion and how they will be able to get them.

Apex Legends has three periods of gifts for its players

The reward system starts on February 8 and goes on until the end of March 1. February 8 is also the start of the brand new Season 12 Defiance. So players now have an even bigger incentive to play the game and try out the new season.

Between February 8 and February 15, all Apex Legends players will receive Octane along with three Thematic packs. Between February 15 and February 22, all players will receive Wattson along with three Thematic Packs. Finally, players will receive Valkyrie, three Thematic and one Legendary Pack between February 22 and March 1.

All the rewards are only redeemable once for every account. Getting the rewards is quite simple and all any player needs to do is login into the game on the given dates to redeem the rewards.

All three champions that will be unlocked will be permanent. It means that even when the celebratory period is over, they will stay on the available roster for the players. If an Apex Legends player has any/all three champions, they will still be able to receive the bonus Thematic and Legendary packs.

Time of availability of the offers

Week 1: Offer starts at 10am PT on February 8th and end at 9:59am PT on February 15th.

Week 2: Offer starts at 10am PT on February 15th and end at 9:59am PT on February 22nd.

Week 3: Offer starts at 10am PT on February 22nd and end at 9:59am PT on March 1st.

