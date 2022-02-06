Respawn has teased upcoming support Legends coming to Apex Legends in the future.

Fans of Apex Legends have been wanting more support legends in the game for a long time. Respawn hasn't given much attention to Support characters in recent seasons, and it seems that the developers are looking to change this. After the release of Mad Maggie in the upcoming Season 12, Respawn has confirmed that they'll be working on a new support Legend to add to the roster.

Apex Legends has only two support Legends in the game right now, which are Loba and Lifeline. There is only a single option for players who prefer to play a healing playstyle in the Outlands in the form of Lifeline. Respawn plans to boost the underserved playstyle in future updates.

There may be more support Legends coming to Apex Legends in the future.

Fans of Apex Legends have been waiting patiently for years while Respawn has been releasing Assault Legends back to back. Loba was the last support Legend that was released in Season 5, after which Fuse, Horizon, Ash and now Maggie belong to the attacking class of Legends in the game.

The wait seems to be almost over as gameplay engineer Chris Winder has confirmed that they are working on releasing more support legends in Apex Legends.

Winder said:

“Obviously, there’s not too many support characters in the game. So yeah, we might have some things cooking along those lines”

He continues to say that the devs are always looking for what's not being serviced adequately in the game and that after releasing so many assault Legends they are going to look at other playstyles not served by these recent characters' skill sets.

"Support is definitely one (of the underserved playstyles) that we’ve identified"

He confirmed that Support is one of those underserved playstyles and they'll have to start working on introducing more support Legends to the game. There may also be other playstyles that aren't serviced that the developers will also look into as time goes on.

How will Respawn deliver on their promises to the players?

Although players can feel hopeful, it should also be kept in mind that Winder's tease may not mean that these changes will immediately come to the game. Respawn work on a development cycle 18 months off of the live version, so it could be some time before players see it finally added to the live version of the game.

A new Support Legend is on its way in the future and Respawn has pledged to look into 'open spaces' to broaden playstyles and add more approaches to the game.

Since the release of Loba in 2020, it has been a long time coming for players who favor more of a healing and support-based playstyle for their role. Players had already made these concerns known prior and it now remains to be seen when Respawn will deliver on these promises.

Edited by Danyal Arabi