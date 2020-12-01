Apex Legends glitch won't let players log in

A bug is making it impossible for Apex Legends players to log in and enjoy the game.

Many Apex Legends players have reported this, either directly to EA or by bringing up the issue on Twitter.

EA is looking for a fix but there isn't one as of now.

We're looking into issues with our games, and services. We'll be back with updates as we have them. — EA Help (@EAHelp) November 30, 2020

This tweet is currently the only comment on the issue by EA. They did not address or even explain the exact problem with Apex Legends.

People take to social media to complain about the log-in problem in Apex Legends

Complaints about this Apex Legends issue have been pouring in on social media.

The loading screen is all that players see when they attempt to access the game. Some players' screens continue to load while others have seen their copy of Apex Legends crash.

No ETA announced yet by @EAHelp - no idea when #ApexLegends servers will be back online.



All login servers are still down at the moment. — Apex Legends Status (@_ApexStatus) November 30, 2020

The issue does not appear to be platform-specific. Players across all mediums attempting to play Apex Legends are running into trouble.

@PlayApex

Servers are down? Unable to login on pc or console 🙄



Do we have an ETA when it will be back? — Crstina (@Crstinaxx) November 30, 2020

It even appears that EA's Origin application is causing some problems. This is what PC players use to access their library of EA games.

Other Apex Legends issues

Being unable to log in is not the only issue plaguing Apex Legends lately. The battle royale has also been going through a tough time with glitches and bugs.

@RSPN_Hideouts @PlayApex serious ongoing issue, no fix has been found



Needs this to be fixed ASAP, otherwise wont be able to play Apex again https://t.co/qanfmhJotS — ヨッシー1114 (@MCPE_Yossi1114) November 30, 2020

Several players have noted a strange glitch that prevents them from moving past collecting rewards from a Treasure Pack.

The rewards are given and shown on the screen. The screen then begins to bug out, flashing the rewards over and over again. Players attempting to collect the rewards are unable to do so.

Apex Legends was extremely popular among streamers and casual players when it first came out. The game still has its fair share of players but it isn't as popular as other games in the battle royale genre.

Issues like this certainly won't help to attract new players this late in the game.