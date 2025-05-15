Apex Legends hotfix patch (May 14, 2025): Bocek and Havoc balancing update 

A new Apex Legends hotfix patch was released on May 15, 2025. The latest patch was targeted towards improving certain aspects of two popular weapons, the Bocek Compound Bow and the Havoc Assault Rifle. These weapons have recently been reintroduced as floor loot, and they have not had a great impact on the weapon meta in-game.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the changes that have been made with the update, and how you can expect the meta to shift with regard to them.

Every change in the Apex Legends hotfix patch for May 14, 2025

Here's a list of the changes made with the new Apex Legends hotfix patch for May 14, 2025:

A fix for some crashes players were experiencing, especially on Storm Point

Changes to the Bocek and Havoc, including:

Bocek Compound Bow:

Max charge damage increased to 65 (was 55)

Explosive arrow on hit damage increased to 55 (was 40)

Increased rate of fire

Havoc:

Increased damage to 20 (was 19)

Improved recoil

"Both the Bocek and Havoc haven't really shone since leaving the Care Package, so we're making these adjustments to address overall performance."

As stated above, the reintroduction of the Havoc and the Bocek was not received as well by the community as the developers had hoped. While these weapons were extremely powerful when part of the Care Package, they've felt quite lackluster as ground loot.

Now, of course, players cannot expect a weapon to be as good as its Care Package variant, however, they have not even come close to being viable against other marksman and assault rifles in the game.

To counter that, the developers have incorporated some interesting changes across both weapons with the latest Apex Legends hotfix patch. The Bocek's fire rate is being enhanced, and that will allow players to absolutely dominate on the field. While the damage numbers might have been nerfed, the improved rate of fire will be more than enough to compensate it.

As for the Havoc, the increased damage and lowered recoil kick will make it much easier to handle, and make it a much more viable option for players to use in medium-range combat. Until this update, other assault rifles simply offered much more value than the Havoc. However, with the damage numbers tuned up, and the reduced recoil will definitely perk up its pick rate.

That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends hotfix patch for May 14, 2025. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

