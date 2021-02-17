Apex Legends won't load past title screen: How to fix an infinite loading screen

Apex Legends Season 8 introduced a new series of bugs to the game, causing players to get stuck on an infinite loading screen and preventing them from entering the lobby.

Some of these issues, such as Apex Legends' code 100 error, have been in the game since before Season 8's release.

---

How to Fix an Apex Legends infinite loading screen

New to Apex Legends in Season 8 is an error that causes players to encounter a loading screen that continues to spin, or provides the prompt to continue, but never lets players progress past it, no matter how many times they click.

For everyone asking about infinite loading screen: We haven't heard any update since the last one, that Respawn are aware and working on it.



Fix soon hopefully 🤞 pic.twitter.com/hlWG0yP8tc — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) February 16, 2021

Players have reported the bug to EA multiple times, often citing that the error seems to be account-specific. Players with more than one accounts report logging in fine with one, but getting an infinite loading screen with another. The issue also appears to affect users on every platform.

So far, there has been no word from either Respawn or EA acknowledging the issue, so there is no estimate on when a fix is coming. They may already be working on a fix, but it is impossible to tell without any developer communication to the community.

For now, there are not many fool-proof methods to fix the issue. While logging into Apex Legends with a different account seems to work for most, many do not want to play on a secondary account. Some users have had luck with odd tricks, such as making sure there are no USB drives plugged into their systems, while others are only intermittently experiencing the problem.

At this point, players should continue to bring the issue to Respawn and EA's attention, in hopes that they will officially acknowledge the problem. It is understandably frustrating, especially coming from a usually pro-active developer, who tends to keep its community informed about any bugs or outages.