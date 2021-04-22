Battle Royale mobile gamers have good reason to cheer up. The mobile version of Apex Legends, Apex Legends Mobile, was recently revealed by EA (Electronic Arts) and Respawn Entertainment.

In a blog post, Chad Grenier, Game Director at Apex Legends, said:

[…] we're kicking off the first regional beta tests for Apex Legends Mobile. […] Two years ago we changed the landscape of the battle royale genre, and now we’re aiming to do it again on mobile.

Also read: Apex Legends Mobile Beta: All you need to know

Apex Legends Mobile beta: Pre-registration link, locations, and more

Image via EA

Pre-registration for the game has already started and players can head over to the Google Play Store to pre-register. The game is available for pre-registration only to Android device owners. Apex Legends Mobile's beta version will be available on iOS devices in the future.

For pre-registering for Apex Legends Mobile, players can click here.

Also read: How to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on Google Play Store

Apex Legends Mobile will only be available to a few thousand players from India and Philippines. Gradually, the developers will carry out more tests and make the game accessible to more regions all over the world.

Advertisement

Image via TOGOREK

As expected, the controls of the title will be optimized to suit touch-screen mobiles. The developers also assured that Apex Legends Mobile will stay true to its original. Unfortunately, the game will not support cross-platform gameplay.

As per the description on the Google Play Store, the multiplayer shooter game will feature fast-paced innovative matches. Players can form a squad of 3, and take part in Battle Royale matches. Each match will have 20 squads, which results in 60 players in total.

Players can take their pick from the collection of Legends that Apex Legends Mobile offers. Players even have the option to change the appearance of their heroes using the unique skins offered by the title.

Also read: 5 best PC games like Apex Legends