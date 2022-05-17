Apex Legends Mobile: How to download, launch time for all servers, and more revealed

The launch date of EA and Respawn Entertainment's standalone smartphone adaptation, Apex Legends Mobile, is finally here. The much-awaited shooter is launching today for the global audience, i.e., May 17. The international release is happening almost two months after the soft launch.

Fortunately for some regions, the title has already been launched. However, some servers are yet to receive the download option due to the official schedule of Apex Legends Mobile's launch.

Once the release happens, users will be able to install the game via the respective application stores for iOS and AOS.

Apex Legends Mobile all launch details

EA will launch its latest mobile shooter at different times across different time zones, which may also affect the release date. Here's the release schedule for the smartphone adaptation of Apex Legends:

Europe: 5 am (BST) or 6 am (CEST)

5 am (BST) or 6 am (CEST) Brazil: 6 am (BRT)

6 am (BRT) South Africa: 11 am (SAST)

11 am (SAST) India: 2.30 pm (IST)

2.30 pm (IST) Japan: 1 pm (JST)

1 pm (JST) East Coast US: 12 am (EDT)

12 am (EDT) Australia: 2 pm (AEST)

Once the launch happens on a server, gamers can install the game via App Store or Google Play Store, depending upon their devices. Here's the download process for installing the game on any application store:

Step 1: Gamers should open the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on their devices.

Step 2: To get the relevant results, they can tap on the search box and enter the "Apex Legends Mobile" title.

Step 3: Select the appropriate result and use the install button to download the game.

Players should use a WiFi connection as the game's size is expected to be more than 2 GB. After the download completes, they can launch the app from the "Open" button given in the application store.

Users should note that the game is now available in the TapTap store, where they can download the APK before the official launch happens on their server. The download size listed on the TapTap store is 2.57 GB, so fans can get an idea of the file size in the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Free rewards for pre-registration

EA will grant free rewards to those who have pre-registered for the game. The following prizes will be available to claim once the registrations reach a particular milestone:

Apex Founder's Badge: At 500K registrations

At 500K registrations Bloodhound Banner Frame: At 1M registrations

At 1M registrations Bloodhound Banner Pose: At 2.5M registrations

At 2.5M registrations R-99 Epic Skin: At 5M registrations

At 5M registrations Bloodhound Epic Skin: At 10M registrations

At 10M registrations Holospray Rare: At 15M registrations

At 15M registrations Pathfinder Epic Skin: At 25M registrations

Thus, players can pre-register for the game if the same is yet to launch on their server. They can also look at the official patch notes here.

