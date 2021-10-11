Apex Legends Mobile: RE-45's effective range shocks players

Apex Legends Mobile is currently in the testing phase, and fans are excited for its global launch. The game has seen huge changes, game mode updates and the inclusion of features that improve the overall gaming experience.

One such update that garnered a lot of attention from the Apex Legends community was the inclusion of a feature that allowed players to view all weapons’ stats, and players are shocked after seeing the effective range of the RE-45 pistol.

Apex Legends Mobile players react to the RE-45's bizzarre effective range of 204 meters

Apex Legends Mobile has been well received by the player base during the testing stage. Players are excited for its global launch, and the game is set to take the mobile platform by storm. It seems that they have successfully managed to translate the game onto the mobile platform despite the device’s limited resources.

However, the Apex Legends fan base was shocked after viewing the RE-45’s detailed stats. The fully automatic pistol boasts an effective range of over 200 meters. This effective range is probably a glitch that needs to be fixed.

Apex Legends Mobile has a variety of weapons, each having its strengths and weaknesses in terms of its effective range. There are certain weapons designed in a manner that can only be used in long-range gunfights, and RE-45 is not one of these. It is a fully automatic pistol designed for close-range gunfights. One redditor said:

“It will be easier once the phone is connected to a 42 inch screen and controller emulation is used so we/I can play with my ps4/ps5 controller...might as well use this thing like a sniper rifle”

It is extremely strange to use a pistol in a long-range gunfight. With a bizarre effective range and a magazine size of 21 bullets, this gun will be quite overpowered. Since Apex Legends Mobile is in its beta testing phase, the RE-45’s 200-meter effective range might just be a glitch on Respawn Entertainment’s end.

It is highly unlikely that Apex Legends Mobile would feature a pistol with an effective range of 200 meters. However, if it was intentional, Apex Legends players should give this weapon a try. Weapon statistics and features have not been confirmed as the game is still in its beta testing phase. Respawn Entertainment has made it very clear that any features in the beta version need not necessarily be included in the final product.

Edited by Siddharth Satish